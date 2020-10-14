UP CM to attend Ayodhya’s star-studded Ramleela this year

lucknow

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 12:25 IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will attend ‘Ayodhya Ki Ramleela’, a nine-day mega event in the temple town during Navratri this year, featuring Bollywood actors as characters from Ramayan in this Ramleela.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from West Delhi, Pravesh Sahib Singh Varma and Bollywood actor Vindu Dara Singh met CM Adityanath on Tuesday and extended an invitation for the Ramleela.

Accepting the invitation, the chief minister promised to attend the Ramleela on any one day during its nine-day schedule.

The ‘Ayodhya Ki Ramleela’ will be a major event in the temple town this year, starting from October 17 and ending with Dussehra on October 25. The mega show will be performed at Laxman Quila on the banks of river Saryu.

Vindu Dara Singh, son of late actor Dara Singh, who had essayed the iconic role of Lord Hanuman in Ramanand Sagar’s TV serial ‘Ramayan’, will follow in the footsteps of his late father. He will play the character of Hanuman in this Ramleela.

Manoj Tewari, actor-turned-politician, who is BJP MP from north-east Delhi, will play Angad, son of legendary king Bali of Kishkindha kingdom.

Also Read: Covid shadow, permission delays force Ramlila bodies in Chandigarh to call it quits this year

Famous Bhojpuri actor and Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan will play the character of Bharat, Lord Ram’s brother.

The role of Sita will be portrayed by Kavita Joshi and that of Lord Ram by Sonu Sagar. Yesteryear Bollywood comedian, Asrani, will play Narad Muni.

Other Bollywood actors who figure in the Ramleela are Raza Murad, Shahbaz Khan, Avtar Gill, Rajesh Puri and Rakesh Bedi.

Also Read: 15-year-old Dalit girl ends life after ‘rape’, police ‘inaction’ in Bundelkhand

However, no spectators will be allowed to attend the event due to Covid-19 protocol. The event will be telecast live on channels and social media.

This year due to the pandemic, events on Deepotsav in Ayodhya have also been cancelled. Since the BJP formed government in Uttar Pradesh in March 2017, Deepotsav is celebrated every year in Ayodhya on Diwali eve.

But there will be no let–up in grandeur when it comes to lighting diyas at Ram Ki Paidi. The ghats will be decked up with diyas and will be decorated like previous years. However, people will only be able to participate virtually.