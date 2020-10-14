15-year-old Dalit girl ends life after ‘rape’, police ‘inaction’ in Bundelkhand

india

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 08:31 IST

A 15-year-old Dalit girl at Chitrakoot, in Bundelkhand region in Uttar Pradesh allegedly died by suicide in her house on Tuesday morning, days after she was found bound and gagged in a plants’ nursery in the district, and the police did not act on the complaint of her mother, who had spotted three men leaving the spot where the girl was found, the girl’s mother said.

After the death of the girl, police registered an FIR of rape, abetment to suicide, wrongful restraining and under the charges in section 3/4 of POCSO Act.

Circle officer (CO), City, Rajnish Yadav denied police inaction and claimed that the family did not file a complaint earlier.

However, the mother of the deceased said she had visited the police post in-charge of Sarraiya area and had informed him about the condition in which the girl was found on October 8 and that she had seen three men leaving the site.

The girl was found dead by her younger brother on Tuesday morning, when other family members had gone out. The brother informed his parents.

The victim’s mother said the girl was depressed since October 8, when she had suddenly gone missing and was found in the nursery with her hands and legs tied and mouth gagged. She also saw three men, who had their faces covered, leaving the nursery.

“Apparently, they had lured her and indulged in a wrong act,” she said in the FIR on Tuesday.

Some villagers have told the police that they had seen the three men consuming liquor close to the nursery. The mother told the police on Tuesday that she had informed the Sarraiya area police post in-charge but he did not take any action.

Inspector general (IG) of police, Chitrakoot, K Satyanarayan, said the police post in-charge has been suspended for dereliction of duty.

“One person identified as Kishan has been taken into custody,” police said.

District magistrate Sheshmani Pandey met the family and assured them all possible help.

Police said the victim’s post mortem had been conducted by a panel of four doctors, three of them being women.