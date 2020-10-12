Covid shadow, permission delays force Ramlila bodies in Chandigarh to call it quits this year

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 05:40 IST

With no clear instructions on how to hold Ramlilas and permissions still awaited, the Ramlila organisations of Sectors 28, 29, 21 and 41 have confirmed they won’t be performing this year, and others are expected to follow suit.

The president of the Chandigarh Kendriya Ramleela Mahasabha, Bhagwati Prashad Gaur, said a meeting was held on Friday with the UT deputy commissioner (DC) and Ramlila troupes who, Gaur said, were even more reluctant to perform this year.

“We have been told that only 100 people will be allowed to attend the function, and seats will have to be placed within six-feet distance. If there is any violation of the rules, the organisers of the Ramlila will be booked under the Disaster Management Act. Many organisations don’t have the manpower to keep a check on the crowds,” said Gaur.

‘Permission unlikely to come before Oct 15’

“We have been told that permissions are unlikely to come before October 15, the first day of the Ramlila. With no time to rehearse, associations will not perform this year,” added Gaur.

Ashok Chaudhary, adviser of the Joint Ram Leela Sangh, who plays the character of Ravana, said the Sector-20 Ramlila were set to perform. “We are already planning on organising the stage and the seating area in such a way that rules can be followed. If we are able to get permissions by October 15, we should be able to perform.”

Senior assistant director of the Shree Ramleela Committee, Parade Ground, Sector 17, Sunil Sharma, said their association was sitting on the fence: “The delay in permissions will make things difficult for us as we still have to book the venue, the lights and tents. Even those who wish to perform might not be able to because of this delay,” he said.

The Sector-29 Sanskritic Manch is one of the Ramlila associations that have finally decided not to perform. General secretary Rajiv Sharma said, “Since there is no clarity on rules and permissions, it would be hard to ensure social distancing, so we have decided to sit it out this year.”

‘Permission will be granted if safety criteria fulfilled’

DC Mandip Singh Brar said, “The Ramlila associations have been asked to give details regarding the additional steps they will take to ensure social distancing.” Permissions will be granted once the safety criteria were fulfilled, he added.

The final decision on organising Ramlila and Dussehra functions in the city will be taken in the war room meeting with the UT administrator in the coming days.