e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Yogi for investment, job-oriented policies

Yogi for investment, job-oriented policies

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said necessary amendments should be made in the state government’s policies to boost industry, attract investment and create more jobs in Uttar Pradesh

lucknow Updated: May 08, 2020 08:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Yogi Adityanath was viewing a presentation about Industrial and Employment Promotion Policy 2017, UP Warehousing and Logistics Policy, UP Electronics Manufacturing Policy 2017 and UP Electronics Policy 2020.
Yogi Adityanath was viewing a presentation about Industrial and Employment Promotion Policy 2017, UP Warehousing and Logistics Policy, UP Electronics Manufacturing Policy 2017 and UP Electronics Policy 2020.(ANI Photo)
         

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said necessary amendments should be made in the state government’s policies to boost industry, attract investment and create more jobs in Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi Adityanath was viewing a presentation about Industrial and Employment Promotion Policy 2017, UP Warehousing and Logistics Policy, UP Electronics Manufacturing Policy 2017 and UP Electronics Policy 2020. He also viewed a presentation about job scenario and stressed on providing jobs to migrant labourers in various sectors, including in 90 lakh micro, small and medium enterprises in UP.

He said problems of investors should be resolved expeditiously. The chief minister said UP could be a potential destination for investment in the changed world scenario. He also said the UP Warehousing Logistics Policy 2018 should be amended to bring down limit for land needed for logistics parks.

Earlier, he held a video conference with Buddhist monks and conveyed his good wishes to them on Buddha Purnima. He expressed confidence that Buddhist monks would take message of Lord Buddha to people and prepare them in the fight against Covid-19.

top news
‘Extremely anguished by loss of lives’: PM on Maharashtra train accident
‘Extremely anguished by loss of lives’: PM on Maharashtra train accident
14 migrant workers mowed down by goods train in Maharashtra
14 migrant workers mowed down by goods train in Maharashtra
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Too many changes in Indian team in last two years: Ashish Nehra
Too many changes in Indian team in last two years: Ashish Nehra
Delhi govt launches e-token system for liquor sale: How it works
Delhi govt launches e-token system for liquor sale: How it works
This modified Royal Enfield Interceptor ‘Tamraj’ is breaking the internet
This modified Royal Enfield Interceptor ‘Tamraj’ is breaking the internet
5 Things you should know about the Reliance Jio-Vista deal
5 Things you should know about the Reliance Jio-Vista deal
Covid: 250 Maharashtra cops infected; commissioner visits temporary hospital
Covid: 250 Maharashtra cops infected; commissioner visits temporary hospital
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news