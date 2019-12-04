Yogi govt sets up monitoring group for top priority projects

lucknow

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 20:59 IST

The Yogi Adityanath government has set up a Project Monitoring Group (PMG) headed by the chief secretary to regularly monitor top priority projects, including development of cultural and tourist facilities in Varanasi, Mathura and Ayodhya.

The chief minister’s office will regularly monitor 25 such projects through the chief secretary who will hold weekly meetings with the departments concerned. The CM will be briefed about the progress of work every month.

As per a GO issued last week, the five-member PMG also comprises the industrial and infrastructure commissioner, the additional chief secretary, planning, the additional chief secretary, finance and the principal secretary/secretary to the CM, who will act as convener. The 25 projects have been divided in four categories.

The projects identified for intense monitoring for their time-bound execution include all proposed and under-construction expressways, the defence corridor, the Jewar international airport, implementation of MoUs signed during investors’ summits, trans-Ganga project, Auraiya, Saraswati hi-tech city, Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor, Amritsar-Delhi-Kolkata industrial corridor, Atal Bihari Vajpayee medical university, smart city, development of cultural and tourist facilities in Varanasi, Mathura and Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath corridor, Metro projects (Kanpur, Agra, Meerut, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur and Bareilly), police forensic science university and sports university also on the list.

Sources said a similar monitoring group was functional under the Akhilesh government and the present regime has revived that mechanism considering the positive results achieved then.

The sources also said the first meeting of the revamped PMG was held here on Tuesday.

COLLECT ECONOMIC CENSUS DATA: CS

Chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to collect data of the 7th economic census and complete the first level supervision work in mobile apps through enumerators / supervisors appointed by the common service centre (CSC) within the stipulated time.

Data collection will be done in the rural and the urban areas of all 75 districts of the state. He said there should be no confusion in the work.

He was chairing a meeting of the state level coordination committee constituted for successful implementation and monitoring of the 7th Economic Census here.

He said special care should be taken for the quality of data collected in the work of economic calculation. The work of second level supervision would be done by regional officials of the state government’s economics & statistics department and the industries department along with the regional officers of the National Statistics Office on the basis of the acquired sample, he suggested.