Yogi transfers Rs 611 cr pending MNREGA wages to workers

lucknow

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 22:03 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday transferred wages totalling about Rs 611 crore to about 2.57 lakh workers who had worked under the rural employment scheme (MNREGA).

As part of relief measures to help workmen during the lockdown due to the cornoavirus outbreak, the state government had assured that the pending MNREGA wages would be cleared before March 31.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath released the amount online at a brief programme organised by the rural development department in coordination with the State Bank of India.

Speaking on the occasion, Yogi lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the union government’s announcement of Rs 1.7 lakh crore package. He also spoke to some workmen, through video calls, and informed them about the transfer of wages.

Sangita Devi of Varanasi was one of those with whom Yogi spoke and asked about her problem while informing her that a sum of Rs 1,274 had been transferred to her bank account. On an average Rs 2,500 has been transferred to the MNREGA workers.

The chief minister said the state government will provide them free food grains, including 20 kg wheat and 15 kg rice w e f April 1. He said under the union government’s relief package, they would also provide them one kg ‘dal’ free for three months. He said those given LPG cylinders under Ujjwala scheme would be given free refill for three months.