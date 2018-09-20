Youth drowns in Gomti, 3 others missing after Ganesh idol immersion

A 22-year-old youth drowned in the Gomti and three others were missing after the immersion of a Ganesh idol here on Wednesday evening, police said. The incident took place near Ramleela ground. The youth’s body was later fished out.

Confirming the incident, station house officer (SHO) of Hasanganj police station Ambar Singh said, “The deceased has been identified as one Vishal. He was accompanied by at least four other youths who stepped into the water after the immersion.”

Vishal reportedly slipped in the water and could not save himself from the strong current of the river. Rahul, Raja and Narendra, who also entered the river with him, are missing.

At least six divers along with local police staff were continuing the search at the time of filing this report.

According to locals, fishermen near the river bank tried to save the group and cautioned others against entering the river. “The youths were apparently in an inebriated condition. We tried to stop them from going inside the river but they didn’t pay any heed,” said a local fisherman.

A group of fishermen fished out the body of Vishal from the river and alerted the local police.

Vishal was rushed to the trauma centre where doctors declared him brought dead. Vishal, resident of Malihabad, was part of a group of 150 people who took out the procession during the Ganesh idol immersion.

