42 officers, including 23 district magistrates, transferred in Madhya Pradesh

In a major reshuffle in Madhya Pradesh’s administrative services, newly-appointed chief minister Kamal Nath shifted 42 officers, 23 of whom were district magistrates.

According to the list which was released late on Thursday, Bharat Yadav has been appointed district magistrate for Gwalior, Deepak Arya for Balaghat, Ganesh Shankar Mishra for Sehore, Bhaskar Lakshkar for Guna and Chhote Lal Singh for Bhind.

Rampratap Singh Jadone will be the new DM for Datiya, Anugrah P for Shivpuri, Neeraj Singh for Damoh, Dhanraj S for Mandsaur, Satyendra Singh for Satna and Shrinivas Sharma for Chhindwara.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 19:55 IST