Keep your Ali, Bajrangbali is enough for us: Yogi Adityanath to Congress

Yogi Adityanath on Saturday resorted to rhyming on Saturday when he responded to a viral video which showed Congress leader Kamal Nath asking Muslim leaders to ensure 90 per cent voting from the community for his party in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections.

“Congress can keep Ali, Bajrangbali is enough for us (BJP)” Adityanath said in Bhopal on Saturday.

Citing the video, Adityanath said the Congress does not want SC/ST votes. “The Congress only wants Muslim votes. I just want to tell him that Kamal Nath ji can keep Ali, Bajrangbali will be enough for us (BJP).”

Ali is revered by Muslims as prophet Mohammed’s successor, and Bajrangbali is another name for Hindu god Hanuman.

Congress and BJP are going all out to woo voters in Madhya Pradesh for the November 28 assembly elections in the state.

While the BJP will look to extend its 15-year rule in the state, the Congress which has been out of power since 2003 is making all efforts to wrest control of Madhya Pradesh this time.

First Published: Nov 25, 2018 12:29 IST