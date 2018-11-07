Shivraj Chouhan’s brother-in-law in Congress’ fourth list for Madhya Pradesh elections

The Congress on Wednesday released its fourth list of candidates for the November 28 Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s brother-in-law Sanjay Singh Masani, who joined the party last week, also figures in the 29-name list.

With the fourth list which has 27 new candidates and two candidates replacing those announced in the earlier lists, the Congress has named 211 of its candidates for the 230-strong assembly.

The first list of 155 names was released late on Saturday night, while the second and third lists with 16 and 13 names came out on Sunday and Monday.

According to the fourth list, Masani, the brother of Shivraj Chouhan’s wife Sadhna Singh, has been fielded from Waraseoni in Balaghat district.

Masani, who has done bit roles in Bollywood, had joined the Congress on Saturday in the presence of former union minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath and the state’s campaign committee chairman Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The development, which the Congress said was a major setback for the Bharatiya Janata Party, came a day after a former Congress MP switched sides to join the BJP.

The BJP, however, had played down the defection. “The Congress might feel happy, but it will have no impact on the party. It might be news for the media, it is not for us,” party spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal had said then, adding that Singh has no political background.

First Published: Nov 07, 2018 21:19 IST