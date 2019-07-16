Madras HC allows Saravana Bhavan’s Rajagopal to be treated in private hospital

The Madras high court on Tuesday allowed Saravana Bhavan restaurant chain’s ailing owner P Rajagopal, who is serving a life term for murder, to be admitted in a private hospital for treatment.

A division bench comprising justice M M Sundaresh and justice M Nirmal Kumar offered the respite to the 72-year-old on a petition filed by his son R Saravanan.

According to doctors treating Rajagopal at Stanley Government Medical College, the convict’s health has been deteriorating since Saturday.

“Since Rajagopal has diabetes, hypertension and kidney-related issues, he is critical now. As his kidneys are failing, he is admitted in the intensive care unit and on ventilator support,” P Ramesh, resident medical officer at the hospital, said.

Hours after Rajagopal surrendered before an additional magistrates court in Chennai ,he was admitted in the prisoners ward at the hospital on July 9. Saravanan on Monday approached the Madras high court with a petition stating that he was not in a position attend to his ailing father.

“ While our father was taking prescribed drugs for his age-related ailments all these days under the directions of doctors, the nature of drugs and treatment were changed at Stanley government hospital. So his health has started deteriorating since Saturday last. He suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday and has started recovering only from Sunday,” Saravanan said in his petition.

He said the government hospital lacked some medical facilities essential for his father’s treatment.

“In order to improve his health, we want to treat our father in a private hospital, preferably at Vijaya Health Centre or SRM Hospital where Rajagopal has been treated in the past,” the petition said.

Rajagoptal is expected to be transferred to a private hospital by Tuesday night.

Rajagopal has been convicted of the 2001 murder of the husband of a woman, the daughter of one of his employees, he was obsessed with and wanted to take as his third wife. He was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years in 2004. On appeal, he was convicted of murder and the sentence increased to life imprisonment, a decision upheld by the Supreme Court.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 23:56 IST