100 Hours 100 Stars: Shashi Tharoor tells us what he thinks about covidiots

Updated: May 03, 2020 00:55 IST

Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor had a fun chat with RJ Sanu for 100 Hours 100 Stars, an initiative started by Fever Network.

One can always expect A-level humour when in conversation with the Congress MP, and this time was no different. When RJ Sanu asked him whether he had come across any covidiots (Meaning- someone who ignores the warnings regarding public health or safety, in this case the coronavirus) this was his response, “Plenty actually, on social media. When you see large gatherings of people going for joyrides, most of them are youngsters. If they do get infected, the virus would not affect them as much as the elderly. One hug to your grandmother could be a death sentence for her,” said Tharoor.

He also spoke how ‘Not all those who follow you are your fans.’ “The truth is that many people delude themselves into thinking that because their number of followers are high they are universally admired. The truth is very often that you are followed by people whose only aim in following you is to attack you,” said Tharoor.

RJ Sanu went on to ask him some fun questions posed by others, in one case where a young man wanted to know what does he do because his uncle (an admirer of Whatsapp) believes that coronavirus can be cured by having rasam. To which Tharoor advised that he should send his uncle more such solutions on Whatsapp which he realizes are truly absurd, for eg. Idli was invented in Italy. Then he should educate his uncle that Whatsapp is only for fun and jokes.

Watch the entire 100 Hours 100 Stars interview with Shashi Tharoor below:

Covid-19 has made us realize the fragility of life. We now rejoice every small aspect of life, whether it’s a hug, a smile or a family member that we lost touch with while we were busy with our own lives. While we are safe inside our houses, there are millions who are working for us to ensure our lives are least impacted and we are comfortable in our house. The essential service workers have been away from their own families, putting their lives in danger when a global pandemic has hit us hard. And all that we have in our heart is gratitude. There is so much more that we want to do - but all that we can do is express gratitude while being at home.

In our efforts to show solidarity to those affected by Covid-19, we, at Fever Network are committed to uniting people against this fight with the global pandemic. Starting May 2, we are launching 100 Hours… 100 Stars – the BIGGEST digital fest ever! Through this fest, we are celebrating and lauding those frontline workers who risk their own lives to safeguard everyone else’s. We bring together stars from different walks of life – Covid-19 warriors, artists, politicians, digital content creators, sports personalities among others, to bring to the audience 100 hours of NON-STOP ENTERTAINMENT. The fest would be packed with performances, interviews and more of global stars right from their homes as they self-isolate during this crisis. The campaign aims to rally up funds which would be contributed towards Covid-19 relief.

