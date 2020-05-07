7 summer cocktails you can make at home

more-lifestyle

With temperatures rising, and summer fruits in abundance, there are any number of refreshing cocktails to make at home. Below are some of my all-time favourites, but feel free to take creative license and use these recipes as inspiration to your own creativity.

Ketel one and watermelon

It cannot get any easier than this. A large measure of Ketel One Vodka topped up with fresh watermelon juice.

INGREDIENTS

50 ml Ketel Once Vodka

150 ml Freshly pressed Watermelon Juice*

METHOD

1.Add ingredients to a tall glass filled with ice

2.Stir well to combine

3.Garnish with a wedge of watermelon and a sprig of mint

if the watermelon juice is not sweet, you can add 10-15 ml sugar syrup per serve. Please see end of article for a simple sugar syrup recipe.

Tanqueray mango fizz

Mangoes - everybody’s favourite summer fruit – are the perfect ingredient for a frozen cocktail. Blitz with Tanqueray Gin, ice, a touch of lime and sugar and you will feel like you are on a tropical island in no time.

INGREDIENTS

(Serves 2)

120 ml Tanqueray London Dry

30ml Fresh Lime juice

30ml Sugar syrup

1 cup fresh summer fruit

1 cup ice

METHOD

1.Blitz until smooth

2.Pour into two wineglasses

3.Consume immediately.

Southside

If you like lime and mint, then this is your type of cocktail. A classic serve, that is bright and zesty and will cool you down on a warm Summer day.

INGREDIENTS

60 ml Tanqueray Gin

40 ml Lime Juice

20 ml Sugar Syrup

7 mint leaves

METHOD

1.Pour all ingredients into a Boston Shaker

2.Clap mint between hands, add to shaker

3.Add ice and shake for 10 seconds

4.Double strain into a chilled rocks glass filled with ice*

5.Garnish with mint sprig

*This cocktail can also be served in a chilled coupe glass without ice if you prefer.

Whisky highballs

When thinking of refreshing serves, you cannot look past the Whisky Highball. Quite simply, a highball is a spirit, topped up with fizzy water.

Incredibly simple, but there are a few key elements you should keep an eye on to ensure you have the most refreshing highball possible.

Balance - Stick to a 1:3 ration, that’s one-part whisky to three parts mixer.

Temperature - Make sure it is icy cold, so add as much ice as you can fit in the glass.

Effervescence - We want those flavour bubbles to dance on your palate, so ensure you use a freshly opened bottle of mixer and keep it cold. Warm mixers will lose carbonation quicker than cold mixers.

As long as you follow the above rules, you can choose any whisky you like, then choose complimentary flavours either in the mixer, or with a cordial to match the tasting notes in the whisky.

Here are some suggestions to get you started.

Johnnie Walker classic highball

INGREDIENTS

50 ml Johnnie Walker Black Label

150 ml Soda Water

METHOD

Add all ingredients to a highball glass. Fill with ice, stir well. Garnish with a slice of orange.

Johnnie Walker Peach Highball

INGREDIENTS

50 ml Johnnie Walker Black Label

20 ml Peach Syrup

10 ml Lime Juice (freshly squeezed)

150 ml Soda Water

METHOD

Add all ingredients to a highball glass. Fill with ice, stir well. Garnish with mint and sliced peach.

Singleton orchard highball

INGREDIENTS

50 ml Singleton of Glendullan

150 ml Fizzy Apple Soda

METHOD

Add all ingredients to a highball glass. Fill with ice, stir well. Garnish with slices of green apple.

Sugar syrup

This recipe is one followed by bars all over the world. Make in advance and you will have on hand to create any number of delicious cocktails.

INGREDIENTS

1:1 Sugar Syrup Recipe

200 g white sugar

200 g hot water

METHOD

Combine both in a mixing glass, stirring until the sugar has dissolved. Pour into a clean bottle and store in fridge. Use within 2 weeks.

Many recipes will call for you to heat it a saucepan, this is unnecessary. Sugar is water soluble so will even dissolve into cold water given enough time. If you are in a hurry, then feel free to heat, but if you are making in advance, simple use hot water and you will have sugar syrup in no time. Pup the bottle in the fridge and use once chilled.

Evonne Eadie, Diageo Reserve Brand Ambassador- West Region, is a hospitality industry veteran with over 12 years’ experience. She is a WSET qualified Spirits Trainer.

