A bakers garden

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 13:36 IST

The fragrance of freshly baked bread is mesmerising and tempting too. Across the world, a spree of baking breads has grown tremendously due to the lockdown. Bakers say, it is calming and therapeutic to bake. And of course, this time has given birth to creativity and a fun outlook to food. In Massachusetts,Teri Culletto, a home baker, started the trend by putting art in artisan breads. A bread that looks like a garden - focaccia dotted with vegetables and flowers. It is now called the Focaccia Bread Art project, and people across the globe are posting their version of the bread on social media. The bread brings a smile on one’s face during these gloomy times. Something that started as a fun exercise became so huge, the overwhelmed Culletto shares her story with us in an exclusive interview.

The focaccia garden bread

Why did you think of baking these kinds of breads?

I know edible art is nothing new to the food world nor is focaccia. However it seemed that this pairing of vegetables and herbs placed in such a way on dough turned canvas has in some way sparked a creative outlet in kitchens all over the world. The history of how this Focaccia Bread Art project came about is really by discovery and study. In January of 2019 I was asked to teach an adult education class at our local learning centre. I had chosen to do focaccia. It is very basic and an easy entry point for yeast breads. In preparation for the bread class, I began studying the history and origins of focaccia. I discovered that the word Focaccia is Latin and means, from the hearth. Those words, So warm and inviting, stuck with me. I wanted to create an experience for the class to reflect that same feeling of from the hearth. Since the class would be held on the 14th of February, I decided to do a play on those words and called the class Focaccia from the Heart. The students with their own freedom of creativity would make beautiful unique heart shaped focaccia using fresh vegetables, herbs, seeds, and spices and a dough as their canvas. That class turned out to be a collaborative effort of artists and bakers all-in-one. I had also provided some charcuterie to sit and enjoy with our breads afterwards. It was a beautiful night of baking and artistry. A cherished memory indeed.

On another occasion that same year, as a frequent visitor to the Museum of Fine arts in Boston Massachusetts, the impressionist and more specifically, the Van Gogh exhibit captivated me. As art tends to do, I was inspired. Why not try it? Thus between the impressionist’s masterpiece, Sunflowers, and the backyard garden of beautiful colours, I created a Van Dough Focaccia. Fresh colourful peppers, cherry tomatoes, scallions, chives and various other colours and flavours came together into a floral art pattern much like a painting. Baking the focaccia off at just the right temperatures to allow for caramelisation of the bread and vegetables that will add those warm colours of autumn flowers. As delicious as it was, it had more meaning to me as a piece of art. This became my new favourite bread to make. Through the months and seasons I would see something in nature , a field of poppies or vines of grapes or in a museum exhibit and be inspired to convey them through bread art. The Sunflower Van dough” is still my personal favourite.

Sunflower focaccia in making

What are the different variations of it that you have tried till now?

I have made many kinds of bread over the years and I attend many classes to learn new breads. I make sourdough every other day and share with friends and neighbours as we always have more than we need. Some donate money toward more ingredients but honestly I very happy to share the bread that’s what its all about for me. One of my favourite breads is cinnamon raisin and focaccia. They’re easier than sourdough and full of wonderful flavours.

After it went viral, how does it feel?

A little surprised. My thought was it is just bread, but then I guess it is unique and certainly not only is it delicious to eat it is pretty to look at. I began getting messages for requests for the recipe and techniques. A lot of messages, I soon realized it was inspiring others and people so I set up a website where people could go and download the recipes and techniques and give it a try. What a wonderful stay at home project too. Very nice for children too or families to do together.

A few variations by other chefs and bloggers that you really like?

That’s really hard to answer because everyone is so creative. Art comes from within us. It is such joy seeing what beauty others reveal within themselves from this little bread project. I would say to you my favourite are always the little children with their little hands and big smiles displaying their beautiful art work they get to eat.