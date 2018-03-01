A pinch of gulaal, a dash of bhang, and lots of mud make the perfect DU Holi recipe

This year, Delhi University hostellers plan to celebrate Holi in a grand way. To begin with, many aren’t going back to their home towns, just so that they can have a bhang... er... a blast with friends. “The first week of March is our Holi break. Classes nahi hain hamari (We have no classes). But some of us have not told our parents about chhuttis (holidays), because we want to celebrate it with our friends... zyada fun hoga (it’s more fun). Plus, this is our final year, fir kab milenge yaar friends se (who knows when we’ll meet our friends again),” says Naresh Singh Yadav, a third-year student of Kirori Mal College (KMC).

And by the sound of it, we feel the campus Holi is totally worth bunking Holis in home towns. From jumping in mud pits to using paints and eggs on friends, it’s more like Holi-plus. And, need we even mention how much music and bhang there will be?

DJ pe kapde-phaad dance

Naresh from KMC lives in a boys’ hostel, and there they’ve planned the sort of stuff only boys can come up with. He says, “Ours is a boys’ hostel, so our celebrations are crazy! Lawns mein sound arrangement karva ke (music on woofers on the lawns), we use water hose pipes instead of pichkari (water pistons). Kuch bacche toh bhang bhi pee lete hain; bas phir kya hai, kapde bhi phat jaate hain uske baad (Some boys drink bhang; and after that, we tear each other’s clothes). It’s fun!” he says. “And Holi at the hostel is so much fun that this year, out of 190 hostellers, 80-90 of us are staying back to spend the day together.”

Keechad over colours

If you thought girls prefer to stay away from mud and all, you’d be so sexist! Because, well, meet the residents of Miranda House Hostel (MHH) — they specially ‘create’ keechad (mud)! “We generally don’t use colours. Our Holi poison is keechad. We like to jump and drag our friends in the mud that we make,” says Tapasvini Rayasam, a third-year student and MHH resident.

She shares the ‘traditional keechad recipe’ of the MHH keechad: “By mixing lawns waali mitti (soil from the lawns) and water, we create our own mess.” That’s not all. “We also get a dhol waala (traditional drummer). And everyone smeared with mud all over is seen dancing away to the dhol beats,” shares Tapasvini. And to satiate the post-Holi appetite, beverages such as Rasna and munchies such as ghujiyas are kept handy. Aisi holi kahi nahi dekhi hai maine (I’ve never seen Holi like this anywhere else). Within the closed walls, we lose all our inhibitions and have a blast!”

Egg-maar Holi

The hostellers at Hindu College sure know how to make good use of the lawns. “We have four lawns; usme se ek mein hum hamesha water logging kar dete hain (we create water-logging on one of the lawns)! Aur phir woh keechad waale, water-logged lawn mein (in that muddy, watery lawn space) we dunk each other. And when that’s not dirty enough for us, we bring out eggs, too — some of us smell for days to come!” says Ankit, a third-year student. The students make the celebration quite inclusive by not even sparing the hostel warden. “Hum unke residence ja ke unke saath bhi Holi mana ke ate hain (We go to the warden’s residence and play Holi). Kaafi gaaliyaan bhi paddti hain humein unse (we get some scolding), but it’s all great fun!”

Bhang ragad ke piyo

If there’s one college that takes Holi fun to the next level, it’s St. Stephen’s College. “Our hostel has had two traditions for years. Under the first, our seniors would make bhang from scratch at the hostels, and then the drinks would be served. Unfortunately, this tradition was discontinued two years ago. Now, some seniors may source bhang from somewhere and distribute it, but it’s not the same anymore,” says Arshad Muhammed, a third-year student.

Talking about the second tradition, Arshad explains that a mud pit is dug. “We dig up a mud pit and fill it with muddy water, paint, and sometimes even add bhang to the mix. And then begins the dunking session! In case you don’t wake up in time [for Holi] or try avoiding the celebrations, you get dunked! It takes days to get rid of the colour and the smell. People like me just get out of Delhi to save ourselves!”