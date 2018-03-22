A total desi at heart: London Taxi restaurant review

We reached on time for our eight o’clock dinner reservation at London Taxi. A board outside announced that it was ladies’ night and the first sangria was on the house. We entered the restaurant to find it almost empty but in about an hour we were to realise that the crowd swelled. Once we settled at the corner right next to the DJ’s cubicle, we were informed by an attendant that even if we weren’t up for sangria, any mocktail from the menu would be served to us for free. We opted for Hot Toddy and Citrus Summer and went for the Tondekai Palya Taco (Rs260) and Peri Peri Chicken (Rs475) in starters.

The Peri Peri Chicken (Rs475) despite the delightful presentation falters when it comes to taste. (Photo: Susan Jose)

The drinks arrived quickly and while the hot toddy was soothing, the cold pressed carrot and ginger juice with fresh orange and sweet lime sans sugar was diabetic-friendly. About twenty five minutes after placing our order, a staff member came to inform us that the delay was due to a technical issue. The order didn’t get registered in the software and so the kitchen was not informed about it. Another fifteen minutes and our first starter finally arrived. Tondekai Palya Taco was a single malabari parotta topped with bitter gourd, ivy gourd and pickled jackfruit with a side of yogurt. The chicken arrived soon after and while cooked well, the spices hadn’t seeped in till the centre.

All this while the air conditioning was biting and we were unsure if it was only the two of us feeling that way. Soon enough someone from the next table told a staff about the same and it was finally reduced. When it came to the mains, we opted for Srilankan Chicken Pita Pocket (Rs550) and Chorizo Prawn Barley Risotto (Rs650). While the barley was filling and comforting with the right balance of spices and succulence, the pita pockets too were a delightful munch. The open end had crispy carrots and towards the bottom there were juicy chicken pieces with a surprising pickle somewhere in the middle. We realised we weren’t the only ones happy with our food as the people from the adjacent table were singing praises to the chef who had come to ensure they were having a good time.

The Filter Coffee Cheese Cake (Rs300) is a fest of epicurean and visual indulgence.

For dessert, we ordered Filter Coffee Cheese Cake (Rs300). It was plated beautifully and soon the chef Nagraj Bhat came to our table to explain what it meant. Since the dessert was part of the East Ham (part of London known for its south Indian restaurants) special menu he wanted to bring alive the geography of Kerala with the cheesecake. He made full use of molecular gastronomy to bring alive the sky with coconut air and lavender pearls for the sea pearls. Chocolate dirt was to resemble the soil and marshmallow dipped in chocolate was for the rocks. The cheese cake was a perfect indulgence for those who like them a tad salty. It goes without saying that London Taxi aces in the department of hospitality and the food too, is a cut above average. Their generous portions (for food from the main menu) makes it one of the more budget-friendly places in Lower Parel. The areas where it can improve are music, ambience and of course, their technical problems.The fake flower arrangement on the table was worn out and slightly dusty. But for those whose priority is good food, this is definitely a recommended place.

HT pays for all meals and reviews anonymously

What: London Taxi

Rating: 3.5/5

Where: A Wing, Ground Floor, Trade Centre, Kamla Mills, Lower Parel

When: 12.30pm to 3.30pm and 7pm to 1.30am

Cost: Rs 1,300 for two

Call: 2495 1000

Follow @htlifeandstylefor more

The author tweets@iamsusanjose