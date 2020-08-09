Adios Pyaz Pakoras! It’s time to try these new snacks

more-lifestyle

An ideal monsoon evening calls for a steaming cup of tea and a platter full of snacks. Open the windows and let the cold wind gush in with the drizzle and wash away boredom of staying indoors and revive refreshment.

Get over the traditional chai and pyaz pakora duo and try these new and appetizing snacks. They will definitely lift up your mood.

1. Aloo and Dal Tikki: Say bye-bye to aloo bonda and try these new snack balls. Blend boiled potatoes and channa dal together to achieve a smooth and thick mixture. Work them into balls and fry them until they turn golden.

2. Chicken Pakora: How about deep fried lip-smacking chicken pakoras? Dip small chicken pieces into a spicy batter of gram flour, mango powder, pomegranate and spices. Deep fry them until they’re golden brown.

3. Moong Dal Samosa: Aloo samosa is too basic! Give it a twist. How about a spicy and flavoursome moong dal filling? Just swap the traditional aloo masala with a zesty moong dal stuffing.

4. Rajma Pakora: We all love rajma. Don’t we? But have you ever tried Rajma Pakora. Mash boiled rajma and add herbs, salt and pepper as per your preference. Make balls from this mixture. Coat these balls in bread crumbs and fry until they’re golden brown.

5. Mini Idli Pakora: Are your kids asking for a new snack every evening? Give them mini idli pakoras. Make a thin batter using gram flour, herbs and spices. Cover idlis in this batter and deep fry them. Serve them with green chutney.