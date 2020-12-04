e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Alphabet soup: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

Alphabet soup: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

You’re not known until you’re known by a nickname. Can you figure what these guys were called in college?

more-lifestyle Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 18:36 IST
By Dilip D’Souza
By Dilip D’Souza
Hindustan Times
(Shutterstock)
         

At my alma mater, a venerable engineering college on the edge of the Thar Desert called BITS Pilani, we all had nicknames. No doubt this happened in other institutes as well, but we BITSians believed we were much more creative with ours. We had a “Budda” and a “Bocha”, a “Sud” and a “Pickle”, and three inseparable pals who went by “Ran-San-Tan”. Confession: I no longer remember why I was known as Desdemona.

Today’s puzzle is about my buddies Sriram, Abhijit and Vineet. The nicknames they went by, not necessarily in that order, were “Child”, “Cas” and “Nimbu”. Use the clues below to work out who had which label. To help you along, you’ll be introduced to the famous BITS chai-and-samosa locales, Nutan, Connaught and Skylab; and to three of our hostels, known as Bhavans: Krishna, Gandhi and Shankar.

Usual puzzle rules apply: each young man lived in a different hostel and hung out at a different place for their evening snack. So here are your clues.

* The Krishna Bhavan resident could never have enough of the samosas at Nutan.

* Sriram is definitely not “Child”.

* Vineet lived in Gandhi Bhavan.

* For two of these fellows, the initials of their nicknames matched the initial of the place they went to for their chai and samosas.

* Being from Delhi, Vineet was delighted to find his favourite hangout there, Connaught Place, had a namesake in Pilani too.

* In all his college years, Abhijit never set foot in Shankar Bhavan.

Questions: Match the dudes to their nicknames. And remind me, who lived in Shankar Bhavan?

Scroll down for the solution

.

.

.

.

.

How does one solve such a puzzle?

Draw a grid. Try putting the three actual names along the top. On the left, list the hostels, then the chai hangouts, then the nicknames. Use the clues to mark off the squares, each time you glean some information.

Does the first clue allow any marks? No. The second should let you place a cross. The third, a tick and some corresponding crosses. A return to #1 should give you a place for a cross that you didn’t have before.

Go on like that and you will soon have it.

Answers: Sriram was “Cas”. Abhijit was “Nimbu”. Vineet was “Child”. Sriram was the Shankar Bhavan resident.

top news
India begins talks with Luxembourg firm on cold chain for Covid vaccine
India begins talks with Luxembourg firm on cold chain for Covid vaccine
Farmers blocking services, increasing Covid-19 threat: PIL in SC
Farmers blocking services, increasing Covid-19 threat: PIL in SC
Lakshadweep administrator Dineshwar Sharma dies; PM Modi pays tribute
Lakshadweep administrator Dineshwar Sharma dies; PM Modi pays tribute
First look of MH-60 Romeo chopper for Indian Navy
First look of MH-60 Romeo chopper for Indian Navy
Centre has no vaccine roadmap for poor, says Congress after all-party meet
Centre has no vaccine roadmap for poor, says Congress after all-party meet
MEA summons Canadian envoy over PM Trudeau’s remarks on farmers’ protest
MEA summons Canadian envoy over PM Trudeau’s remarks on farmers’ protest
Revival of US navy formation focused on Indian Ocean, partnership with India: US Official
Revival of US navy formation focused on Indian Ocean, partnership with India: US Official
Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty
Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In