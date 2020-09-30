Best electric rice cookers to for your kitchen

more-lifestyle

Electric rice cookers are counted amongst the most common and sought-after kitchen appliances. These cookers offer the easiest and most hassle-free way of preparing well-cooked rice in a matter of minutes. An electric rice cooker is just what you need to make perfectly-cooked rice without having to worry about it not getting cooked properly. Ranging from simple basic models to the more elaborate ones, there is an array of electric rice cookers available in the market. Here is a list of some of the best picks to help you sort through the options.

1. Prestige has introduced a rice cooker that can not only cooks rice but can also boils eggs and vegetables. Also, it can be used to cook porridge, pulao, soup, stew and idlis. It has a strong body that protects it from dents and damages. The appliance comes with a control panel featuring two indicators - Cook and Warm. Once the rice is cooked, the cooker automatically switches to Warm mode, keeping the rice warm and moist for up to 4 hours. Featuring cool-touch handles and a powerful 700-Watt motor, the cooker comes with a detachable cord, making it portable. With a capacity of 1.8 litres, the cooker has a close fit lid made from high-quality stainless steel.

2. This 7-in-1 electric cooker can serve as seven appliances, including a rice cooker, pressure cooker, steamer, sauté pan, slow cooker, food warmer and yoghurt maker. The cooker is carefully designed to prevent any errors that may lead to safety hazards. It comes with 13 cooking programmes. The Poultry Smart Programme can perfectly cook poultry items, while the Meat/Stew Smart Programme can be used to cook pork and beef. With easy-to-read icons and easy-to-use controls, it offers easy access to all its features. It comes with three temperature settings: ‘Sauté’ and ‘Slow Cook’ to provide more flexibility. The cooking pot, lid and steam rack are made from food-grade stainless steel.

3.This easy-to-use electric cooker just takes one flick of a switch to prepare fluffy, tender and perfectly-cooked rice. It automatically shuts off as soon as the rice is ready. With a capacity of 1.5 litres and a powerful 500-Watt motor, the highly durable anodised aluminium pan can keep its contents warm for a long period. It can withstand years of regular use and exposure to heat. Apart from making rice, the appliance can also be used to cook oatmeal, soups, quinoa, stew and pasta.

4. Prestige has introduced an electric rice cooker with a capacity of 1 litre and a 400-Watt motor.

With its double-wall strong body, the cooker is highly durable and has a long shelf life. It comes with a user-friendly control panel that lets you switch easily between Warm and Cook modes. Featuring convenient cool-touch handles, the cooker can be easily carried even when it contains hot food, and is highly portable thanks to its detachable power cord. Also, its high-quality close fit lid comes with a steam vent that lets the steam escape preventing the lathering and overflowing of rice.

