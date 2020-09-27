Give your day a healthy start by switching to green tea

more-lifestyle

All this time at home and indoors on account of the lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic has made many of us couch potatoes, many have put on weight, whille others are stressing over their hectic schedules or just life in general in times of pandemic. However, green tea is one natural remedy that will not only aid in losing weight but also has a sooting and relaxing effect on the brain. Apart from this, green tea has medicinal properties that are beneficial in improving brain functioning and reducing bad breath. As the market is flooded with many options from different brands, we have listed below some green tea options that will give a healthy start to your morning. Check them out:

1. One of the more popular brands, Lipton Green Tea with honey and lemon extracts helps to keep your body and mind relaxed, active and hydrated and is both healthy and delicious. Enriched with the goodness of honey and lemon, each tea bag virtually contains no calories, which is great for your health goals. A warm cup of this tea will make you feel light, active and hydrated. Although the flavour of this tea may seem artificial, its soothing aroma will leave you relaxed.

2. Organic India’s Tulsi Green Tea is a perfect detox preparation featuring the benefits of lemon and ginger. This natural preparation is easy to prepare and is a therapeutic blend of meticulously picked tea leaves and tulsi, which is rich in antioxidants and phytonutrients that improve and support your cardiovascular and immune systems. Lemon and ginger add an invigorating flavour and aroma to the drink. It can be consumed hot or iced preferably post lunch or dinner to ease digestion. This green tea helps reduce stress and leaves the mind relaxed. However, if you have an acidity problem, this may not be a very good choice for you.

3. Another great option on the list is Green Tea from Tetley, which gives a refreshing start to your day. It has the goodness of lemons that not just adds to the flavour of the drink but is beneficial in the regulation of metabolism. Also, it has honey, which is known to be a natural immunity booster. It is advisable to store tea bags in a cold and dry place. Preparing Tetley Green Tea is extremely easy. Simply place one tea bag in boiled water and allow it to brew for about 2 minutes. You can sweeten it with honey or sugar as desired.

4. The Green Tea from Zandu is made with tea leaves that are rich in antioxidant properties which help in regulating body weight.

It contains cinnamon that helps in managing lipid profile. Honey in the mixture boosts immunity and lemon enhances the metabolism of your body along with adding some flavour to the drink.

