Book Review: Dare Eat That by Divya Anand

Most of us have had the opportunity to travel to countries across the world. We’ve experienced local cultures and sampled local delicacies too. But, there’s a world of bizarre foods waiting for us, some we’d never even gather the courage to try (simply because it’s out of our comfort zone).

Author Divya Anand explores that very realm through her book, and shows a side of world cuisine that we often end up ignoring. This book is crafted for both, the average reader as well as the gastronomic traveller, and it’s not just the bizarre foods that make it interesting but the way Anand’s travels with her husband shape the entire experience.

From insects and snakes to horses and half-eggs, the book takes you on a journey that starts with you feeling grossed out to actually appreciating just how diverse the food scene is around the world. We wouldn’t recommend the book to non-meat eaters as it might be a slight put offish in parts, but if you aren’t easily grossed out, you could give it a try.

The only thing that dulls the experience of the book a bit is that the pictures used for the foods aren’t very great and often the monochrome shots do not convey what the text is trying to tell you about. All in all, it’s a must read for someone looking to be adventurous for once. It sure is a whole league ahead of the usual food books.

Title: Dare Eat That: A guide to bizarre foods from around the world

Author: Divya Anand

Publisher: Penguin India

Price: Rs 299

