Cook for your lady love on Women’s Day

On this day, celebrate the courageous and inspiring women around you who are shaping the world towards betterment. It is said that cooking is one of the most romantic and a thoughtful thing that a man can do for his lady love. To make it easy and fun for men, Alila Fort Bishangarh brings to you quick recipes to make your precious ladies feel more precious. Wear your chef’s hat and make her day with these scrumptious recipes.

Strawberry and white chocolate mousse

Strawberry and white chocolate mousse

Ingredients: 2 cups grated white chocolate; 1 cup whipping cream; 8-10 strawberries

Method: In whipping bowl whip the cream till light and fluffy. Melt the white chocolate on double boiler. Mix cream and chocolate together and add chopped strawberries. Set it in a mould or a glass and serve chilled.

Spiced Pork belly with mulberry compote

SPICED PORK BELLY WITH MULBERRY COMPOTE

Ingredients: 1kg Pork Belly, 250gm onion, 50gm garlic, 100gm green chilli, 50gm ginger, 20gm cinnamon, 20gm black pepper, 10ml oil, 100gm Mathaniya chilli, 500gm mulberries, Salt to taste

Method: Crush onion, garlic, ginger, green chili, mathaniya chilly along with salt, pepper and oil. Marinate the pork belly for 12 hours with crushed mixture and whole spices. Cook the pork belly on pre heated oven at 160’c for two hours in a coved pan and 3 hrs at 120 degree in open pan. Reduce the juices left in a baking pan to make a sauce and serve along with mulberry compote

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 19:46 IST