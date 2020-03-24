Coronavirus outbreak: Scenes from all over India during the lockdown. See pics
All over the country people were seen wearing masks and disposable gloves, venturing out to collect items from grocery stores, milk shops, vendors etc.more-lifestyle Updated: Mar 24, 2020 18:11 IST
Kolkata police raided localities across the city in order to implement the lockdown which had been announced by the Mamata Banerjee government in order to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Post several protocol violations during the ‘janta curfew’ Lucknow state police imposed section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (Cr PC), which prohibits the gathering of four or more people at public places.
All over the country people were basically seen wearing masks and disposable gloves, venturing out to collect items from grocery stores, milk shops, vendors etc.
In Prayagraj, all government and private establishments remained shut. In Agra, police were seen manning major crossings and asked people reasons as to why they had ventured out of their homes.