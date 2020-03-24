Coronavirus outbreak: Scenes from all over India during the lockdown. See pics

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 18:11 IST

Kolkata police raided localities across the city in order to implement the lockdown which had been announced by the Mamata Banerjee government in order to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Traffic police stop commuters during lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, in Kolkata. ( PTI )

Flight passengers stranded at NSCBI Airport during lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata. ( PTI )

Post several protocol violations during the ‘janta curfew’ Lucknow state police imposed section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (Cr PC), which prohibits the gathering of four or more people at public places.

Municipal corporation workers spray disinfectant on a street at Charbagh Railway station to contain the spread of coronavirus, in Lucknow. ( PTI )

GPO is functional under essential service in Lucknow. ( PTI )

All over the country people were basically seen wearing masks and disposable gloves, venturing out to collect items from grocery stores, milk shops, vendors etc.

People buying flowers for Gudi Padwa festival at Jambli Naka market, Thane. ( Praful Gangurde/HT Photo )

Crowd at Jambli naka market in Mumbai. ( Praful Gangurde/HT Photo )

In Prayagraj, all government and private establishments remained shut. In Agra, police were seen manning major crossings and asked people reasons as to why they had ventured out of their homes.

A security person stands guard during the second day of lockdown. ( PTI )

