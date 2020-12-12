e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Coronavirus: Scientists evaluate various mask protection, modifications against Covid-19

Coronavirus: Scientists evaluate various mask protection, modifications against Covid-19

Scientists have assessed the filtering efficiency provided by various types of facemask modifications, and found that masks made of two layers of woven nylon are some of the most effective when fit snug against the wearer’s face.

more-lifestyle Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 16:33 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
New York
Representational Image
Representational Image(Unsplash)
         

Scientists have assessed the filtering efficiency provided by various types of facemask modifications, and found that masks made of two layers of woven nylon are some of the most effective when fit snug against the wearer’s face. The scientists, including those from the University of North Carolina (UNC) School of Medicine in the US, noted that over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been a number of innovative “hacks,” devices, and mask enhancements that claim to improve the performance of conventional masks. However, they believe there have been few evaluations of the efficiency of these face coverings or mask enhancements at filtering airborne particles.

In the study, published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, the scientists assessed the protectiveness of various kinds of consumer-grade and modified masks, assuming the mask wearer was exposed to the virus. According to the researchers, surgical masks offered 38.5 per cent filtration efficacy, but when the ear loops were tied in a specific way to tighten the fit, the efficacy improved to 60.3 per cent. When a layer of nylon was added, they said these masks offered 80 per cent effectiveness. “Limiting the amount of virus is important because the more viral particles we’re exposed to, the more likely it is we will get sick and potentially severely ill,” said Emily Sickbert-Bennett, another co-author of the study from UNC.

The study found that cotton bandanas folded and worn as “bandit style masks” were only 49 per cent effective, whereas N95 respirators were 98 per cent protective. According to the researchers, the presence of nose bridges, and the washing of cotton and nylon masks, significantly improved their protectiveness.

“While modifications to surgical masks can enhance the filtering capabilities and reduce inhalation of airborne particles by improving the fit of the mask, we demonstrated that the fitted filtration efficiencies of many consumer-grade masks were nearly equivalent to or better than surgical masks,” said study co-first author Phillip Clapp from the UNC School of Medicine.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

top news
Centre calls 3 top cops responsible for Nadda’s security back from Bengal
Centre calls 3 top cops responsible for Nadda’s security back from Bengal
11 workers hospitalised after massive explosion in Hyderabad chemical factory
11 workers hospitalised after massive explosion in Hyderabad chemical factory
Pawar’s detractors in Congress conspired twice to deny him PM’s chair: Patel
Pawar’s detractors in Congress conspired twice to deny him PM’s chair: Patel
Security stepped up at Delhi borders as farmers’ protests intensify
Security stepped up at Delhi borders as farmers’ protests intensify
Startups are going to be backbone of new India: Piyush Goyal
Startups are going to be backbone of new India: Piyush Goyal
Workers damage iPhone manufacturing plant near Bengaluru over salary issues
Workers damage iPhone manufacturing plant near Bengaluru over salary issues
Opposition asks Kerala governor to order probe against Speaker as polls draw near
Opposition asks Kerala governor to order probe against Speaker as polls draw near
‘US needs presidential leadership on Covid-19 right now’: Joe Biden
‘US needs presidential leadership on Covid-19 right now’: Joe Biden
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In