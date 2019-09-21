Daughters’ Day 2019: Here’s why Daughters’ Day is celebrated

more-lifestyle

September 22, 2019 will mark Daughters’ Day in India, usually this day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of September. World Daughters’ Day is celebrated on September 28, and different countries celebrate their own National Daughters’ Day on different dates.

Just like celebrations are held to celebrate the value and importance of fathers and mothers via Fathers’ Day and Mothers’ Day, Daughters’ Day is a celebration of daughters, and the gift they are to their families and those around them, be it friends, teachers, distant relatives, the list goes on.

Unlike other countries in the world, there has always been a certain stigma attached to being a girl child in India, and while this may no longer be the case in the big cities, it is still quite widespread in India. In fact, female foeticide is a big problem in our country, and in the rural areas and villages, when a woman gives birth to a girl she is penalized as the stigma still persists in these parts.

So initially, Daughters’ Day was celebrated to erase this stigma, this is mostly the case in developing countries where daughters are seen as a burden, on account of cultural practices like giving of dowry, etc. But in developed countries, this day is just a pure celebration of the joy one gets from their daughters.

Since there is no actual origin of how this day came about, the best way to celebrate Daughters’ Day is to simply treat your little girl well, not only on that day but through the year.

They say a son is a son until he gets a wife, but a daughter is a daughter, all her life. So buy your daughter gifts, treat her to a great meal, take her to her favourite places and if you feel like it, lavish her with gifts, after all, she surely does the same when it’s your day too! .

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 07:21 IST