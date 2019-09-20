Happy Daughters’ Day 2019: Best wishes, quotes, messages, images for Facebook, Whatsapp status

more-lifestyle

In India, Daughters’ Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of September. This year, the fourth Sunday falls on September 22. Daughters’ Day is a celebration of the girl child, of the gift a daughter is.

However, this is mostly the case in developed countries. In India, daughters are considered a liability, while female foeticide may no longer be prevalent in the cities, there is always a little stigma that comes with being a girl. Girls have proved their mettle, and are making India proud, be it PV Sindhu, Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal, Priyanka Chopra, girls have made India proud on an international level.

It is important to understand that every child is special, irrespective of their gender, and on this day it is essential that parents make their daughter feel loved, valued and appreciated. Here are some of the best wishes, quotes, messages, images for Facebook, Whatsapp status to share on this Daughters’ Day.

Daughters are the joy of a mother and father’s heart,

beauty and sweetness describe them from the start.

Daughters are special; there is no doubt,

once we have them, we can never be without.

Happy Daughter’s Day to my wonderful daughter!

No matter how old you get,

You will always be my little girl.

I love you my dearest daughter.

Happy Daughter’s Day!

To my beloved little girl,

I did not give you the gift of life,

Rather you gave me the gift of you,

Happy daughter’s day!

Dear Daughter, Your love has never fallen short,

You are a blessing from above,

You are my beautiful treasure to love.

Happy Daughter’s Day!

To my daughter,

If I could give you just one thing in life.

I would give you the ability to see yourself through my eyes.

Only then would you see how very special you are to me.

Happy Daughter’s Day!

A daughter is someone who fills your heart with love and your days with joy.

She is someone who changes your life from the moment she becomes a part of it…

And then makes you wonder how you ever lived without her.

Thank you for being that person for me, Happy Daughter’s Day my angel!

On the night you were born

The moon smiled and the stars peeked,

Heaven blew trumpets and played every horn,

On the wonderful, marvelous night, you were born.

Happy Daughter’s Day!

To my dearest daughter,

You are loved for the little girl you were,

The special woman you are now,

And the wonderful daughter you will always be.

Happy Daughter’s Day!

To my daughter, I love you so,

You are so special, I hope you know

With everyday, that passes by,

You’re more than the twinkle in my eye

Happy Daughter’s Day!

