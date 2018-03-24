Dear millennials, take note. Here’s how you can live fancy on a tight budget

Smart spending is one of the important habits that you need to learn when you are trying to improve your personal living. These Indian startups will help millennials to go smarter in their living style without spending a bomb.

CoLive

CoLive offers you more than just a home. They provides fully furnished rented apartments & with luxury amenities and shared spaces at reasonable rates. CoLive also identifies your peers and like-minded people in their journey. Bedroom, bathroom, living, kitchen, amenities and entertainment are all part of one all-inclusive bill (rent + maintenance) that you pay each month. Facilities like housekeeping, electricity, high-speed wi-fi internet, security, gas, cable are all taken care of. There are no hidden charges. The security deposit which is refundable on completion of the lease period is just two months of rent. Coliving community also helps you to encourage and assists in your personal growth and development.

RentSher

This platform will help you to find all your needs from short term to long term ranging from decorations, party supplies, gaming consoles, play area setup, bouncy castles, Food stalls and more. RentSher is the best place for renting workstations- laptops, desktops and IT equipment for offices and individuals. Why do you want to buy when it is available at a fraction of the cost of actually buying them. They are the best equipment provider on flexible renting terms ranging from days to months.

Flyrobe

When the wallet shrinks and you still have to attend the party, Flyrobe is the fashion startup that comes to rescue. Rent your favourite designer outfit at 10-15 percent of their retail price and save money with Flyrobe. They also provides free delivery and pickup from your doorstep. You get to own the outfit for at least 4 days before the event.

CouponDekho

CouponDekho India is providing active discount coupons for online shopping, clothing, grocery, electronics items, hotels and flight and hosting. If you are someone who goes for shopping very often, and wish for some good cashbacks and discounts then this online site will help you.

