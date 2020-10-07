Delhi Police’s online self-defence classes are a hit among school kids

more-lifestyle

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 21:49 IST

If you got a chance to learn self-defence at the luxury of your home, would you still deny? The Parivartan Cell of Delhi Police, New Delhi District, has been imparting self-defence training to school girls online, and those attending say that they certainly feel empowered.

Brijesh Sharma, one of the instructors, says, “For the first time, we are giving self-defence training online and it’s good to receive a positive response. Students are loving it. We train them in basic steps so that they know the right moves to defend themselves. It’s important to know how to block, protect and fight back in more than one way when it comes to self-defence. And it’s fun to teach these kids, they are very enthusiastic and supportive.”

More than 500 school students have received training through 20 classes that have been conducted online until now. And parents are happy that their kids are getting trained in self-defence, which has been made possible without them having to venture out of their homes. Sadna Gupta, a resident of Bengali Market, says, “My daughter likes to go out and play. Since I’m have not been allowing her go out, she spends her energy in self-defence training. I’m glad that her school has taken this initiative to get girls of her age trained online.”

And teachers say that they are getting a good response in these classes. “Most of the students are attending virtual classes. So far class 9 and 8 students have received the training, and now class 7 students are receiving it. It’s really beneficial for them. These classes happen once a week, and it’s not too much to attend since one doesn’t have to travel anywhere to attend them,” says Anita Sharma, a teacher from Atal Adarsh Bengali Balika Vidyalaya, Gole Market.

