Do you avoid social gatherings? Here are some tips that will help

Some easy ways to fight social anxiety

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 16:37 IST
Sameer Malhotra
Sameer Malhotra
Hidustan Times
         

Do you avoid social gatherings? Walk into a crowded room afraid that everyone’s going to be staring, judging? Do these apprehensions make you more reclusive than you’d like to be? If so, you need to take them seriously.

These are symptoms of social anxiety disorder. If not addressed, it could affect your activities and behaviour at work or study, as well as family life.

Here are tips from an expert on how to begin to tackle social anxiety:

1. Build on social skills through interaction with and gradual exposure to people. Start with familiar situations and people with whom you are comfortable.

2. Build self esteem by learning skills. Most people don’t realise how much soft skills can help boost self-esteem.

3. It’s a simple thing, but it helps to remember that people really aren’t judging you as much of the time as you think. Everyone spends most of their time thinking about their problems, the impression they’re making.

4. No one is born perfect. It’s okay to make mistakes. The important thing is to learn from them.

5. Take time out for relaxation, deep breathing exercises, yoga. Try to keep your posture relaxed. Focus attention on the other, during an interaction.

6. Work on developing interpersonal communication skills. This will help you connect with people better. If anything about a person interests you – their hobbies or interests – it becomes easier to keep talking.

Dr Sameer Malhotra is head, department of mental health and behavioural science, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket.

