Durga Puja 2020: SMS, GIFs, WhatsApp messages and Facebook statuses to share during Navratri 2020

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 18:19 IST

With Maha Shasthi or the sixth day of Navratri, Durga Puja starts on Thursday. The festive spirit has been dampened with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and Durga Puja will now witness low-key celebrations or rituals at a personal level and not in public unlike previous years.

While pandal-hopping and mingling in the big crowds of devotees takes a back seat this year, following the protocols of Covid-19 precautions, here are some SMS, GIFs, WhatsApp messages and Facebook statuses to share as Maha Panchami greetings during Navratri 2020 and celebrate the festival with double gusto from the safe confines of your homes:

1. May these nine days and nine nights bring you and your family good health and fortune. Wishing you a very Happy Durga Puja.

2. Happy Navratri to you and your family. May the nine days of Navratri light up your lives with love, laughter and positivity.

3. Wish you lots of love and laughter this Durga Puja! Have a happy one!

4. May the nine avatars of Maa Durga bless you with nine qualities-power, happiness, humanity, peace, knowledge, devotion, name, fame and health. Jai Mata

5. Happy Durga Puja! May this autumn festival bring joy in everyone’s life!

6. Celebrate Durga Puja with family and friends at home this year. May the Goddess protect you. Happy Durga Puja 2020!

7.Maa Durga arrives on Shasthi, let’s welcome her with love and devotion. Happy Durga Puja 2020!

8.May Goddess Durga bestow her nine forms of blessings on you and your family: Fame, Wealth, Prosperity, Name, Happiness, Education, Health, Power, and Commitment. Happy Durga Puja.

9. Warm greetings coming your way on Durga Puja. Stay safe and have fun with your family and friends.

10. Maa Durga, the embodiment of Shakti, will give you the power and strength to overcome all hardships. Enjoy Durga Puja!

