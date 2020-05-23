e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Eid ul-Fitr 2020: Eid to be celebrated in India on Monday

Eid ul-Fitr 2020: Eid to be celebrated in India on Monday

Eid ul-Fitr 2020: Eid shall be celebrated in India on May 25 since the moon could not be sighted on Saturday, Ahmed Shah Bukhari, the Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid said.

more-lifestyle Updated: May 23, 2020 21:28 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Eid ul-Fitr 2020: Muslim cleric and Markazi Chand Committee Chairman Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali looks through his binoculars to sight the moon, which signals the start of Eid-Ul-Fitr, in Lucknow, Saturday.
Eid ul-Fitr 2020: Muslim cleric and Markazi Chand Committee Chairman Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali looks through his binoculars to sight the moon, which signals the start of Eid-Ul-Fitr, in Lucknow, Saturday.(PTI)
         

Eid shall be celebrated in India on May 25 since the moon could not be sighted on Saturday, Ahmed Shah Bukhari, the Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid said. Bukhari has also appealed to people to offer Eid namaz at their homes due to the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown.

This is probably the first time that there shall be no mass namaz at mosques all over India since the government has prohibited all religious gatherings in order to prevent the coronavirus spread.

Lucknow: Muslim cleric and Markazi Chand Committee Chairman Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali looks through his binoculars to sight the moon.
Lucknow: Muslim cleric and Markazi Chand Committee Chairman Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali looks through his binoculars to sight the moon. ( PTI )

The timing of Eid celebrations differ for different countries. The crescent moon is first seen in Saudi Arabia, after which the rest of the world decided when they shall celebrate Eid. In India, normally Eid is celebrated on the second day of the crescent moon being sighted in Saudi Arabia.

This year due to the coronavirus outbreak, Eid celebrations shall be subdued since people need to keep their safety in mind and keep away from crowded places.

With inputs from PTI

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In