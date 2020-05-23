e-paper
Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Muslims around the world wait for Eid moon

Eid 2020: Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the most significant festivals celebrated by Muslims around the world, and Muslims in Gulf countries are waiting eagerly for a glimpse of the crescent moon to begin their celebrations.

May 23, 2020
New Delhi: Jama Masjid wears a deserted look on Juma-tul-Wida (last Friday in the month of Ramzan) ahead of Eid al-Fitr, during the fourth phase of the COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi, Friday, May 22, 2020.(PTI)
Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the most significant festivals celebrated by Muslims around the world, it takes place on the first day of the month of Shawaal and marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk for arouns 29-30 days.

Other than spiritually, Ramadan and Eid have a lot of social aspects too, however this year government mandated lockdowns on account of the coronavirus pandemic have put a halt to all of these including community iftars, prayers, gatherings, etc. While the day of Eid is determined by the sighting of the moon, the calendar holiday for Eid ul-Fitr in India is on May 25. On this day Muslims are forbidden from fasting, they wear new clothes, pray together, greet each other with hugs and wishes of ‘Eid Mubarak’ and have a feast with their close friends and family.

Given the economic problems due to the pandemic as well, the festival which is all about gifts and sharing may be a bit grim this year. In Gulf countries, the Ramadan moon was sighted on April 23 and they have been fasting since April 24. Usually both Ramadan and Eid take place a day before in these countries. According to a Gulf News report, the UAE government has set up a moon-sighting committee which will hold a virtual meeting under the chairmanship of UAE’s Justice Minister in the evening.

In Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Gazette reported that, astronomers at Riyadh’s Majmaah University’s observatory confirmed on Thursday that the crescent moon for the month of Shawwal won’t be seen until Friday. The report said, “According to the scientific calculations that were published on the astronomical observatory site that sun will set at 6.39 pm at 293 degrees, and the moon will set at 6.26 pm Friday, Ramadan 29, and this means the moon will set 13 minutes before the sunset.”

