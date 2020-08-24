Finally, you can check-in to a hotel in Delhi

more-lifestyle

After months of being shut, hotels in the Capital are all set to welcome guests with safety protocols in place. The move comes after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) gave a go-ahead to the hotel industry to restart operations.

Hotels have been advised to undertake precautionary measures such as social distancing at buffet, disposable menus, payments via e-wallets, thorough sanitisation and cleaning of washrooms, crowd management, etc.

The DDMA order states, “Hotels will be permitted to operate throughout the National Capital Territory of Delhi in all areas, except the containment zones, subject to strict compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on June 4, 2020, and other instructions and guidelines of Government of India and Government of NCT of Delhi from time to time.”

Hoteliers and staff management hail the move and state that this will bring a shift towards better digital facilities and features, lend a hand to support the livelihood of workforce disturbed due to the pandemic, and will additionally brace up the hospitality sector.

Welcoming the move of the government for reopening of hotels in Delhi, Jyotsna Suri, chairperson and managing director, The LaliT Suri Hospitality Group believes that the decision will enable the revival of the industry and help sustain the livelihood of many employees affected by the lockdown. She says, “We look forward to resuming operations as per new norms and with strict hygiene and sanitisation protocols.”

“We are excited to welcome back our guests with reopening of our rooms, restaurants and salon as per government norms. The most important element of welcoming back guests is doing it safely, and we are going beyond cleaning to advance care across our entire hotel for our guests. Our measures are not limited to just cleanliness, social distancing, temperature checks, PPE for colleagues but also less contact, more care with enhanced digital amenities and features along with exceptional food and beverage experiences that are a crucial part of the excitement of travel,” says Julian Ayers, general manager, Hyatt Regency Delhi.

With entering the new era of operations, health and hygiene becomes the top most priority for hotels with providing the same level of comfort. “Low/no touch/ contact-light sanitised protocols converge with social and physical distancing (safe-distancing) are the new norms. However, limiting contact need not limit warmth at the core of great service lies an endearing experience. We have further strengthened our commitment to Responsible Luxury to ensure stringent levels of cleanliness, health and safety,” says Anil Chadha, COO, ITC Hotels.

Elated to receive the recent government instruction on reopening of hotel and restaurants, Sujith Herbert, general manager of Hilton Garden Inn, New Delhi/Saket says, “With this, we are all set to welcome our valued guests to the “new normal world” of elevated hospitality. We have been waiting for this instruction since long and will be happy to create a memorable yet safe experience for all our guests, with the introduction of pocket-friendly and stress-free staycation and business travel packages with flexible cancellation policy.”

For hotel staff, it is a step in the right direction but there’s a long road to recovery. Prateek Verma, who works at a hotel in Delhi says, “We will be coming back to business after a long gap. The new necessary measures mean that the staff will be trained accordingly. It is a sigh of relief but there’s a long way to go!”

The re-opening of hotels will also prove to be a boon for tourism sector. In an official statement, union tourism minister Prahlad Singh Patel, said, “Opening of the two biggest segments of the tourism industry viz hotels and restaurants in the country’s capital is positive move that will help push domestic travel and give much relief to the industry which has been reading itself with all health and safety protocols”.

Denizens too rejoice as they believe one enjoy a staycation or a workation. Apeksha Talwar, a Delhi-resident and an IT consultant says, “After working continuously from home for 5 months, I can finally take a break from work, get away from home and relax . Another resident, Ankit Kumar, an advertising professional adds, “This is such a great news! Travelling seems to be a little off the charts right now and considering the workload, so it can be a good option to check-in at a hotel and have a workation.”

