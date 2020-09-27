Get fresh and healthy-looking skin with these face washes

more-lifestyle

Skincare has always been a major concern for both men and women, and given our busy schedules, stress, sun damage and pollution, all of which have a tremendously negative effect on our skin, it has become more important that ever to have good products in one’s skincare routine. It is extremely important to use the right kind of products to prevent further damage to the facial skin, as it is much more delicate that the skin on the rest of the body. One must use an effective face wash that meets all requirements, is correct for your skin type and does not cause irritation on your skin. Here are some of the best face washes for all skin types for you to choose from. Read on...

1. Wow’s Apple Cider Vinegar Foaming Face Wash has a special formulation containing active ingredients which help in deep cleansing and revitalising the skin, it helps exfoliate your skin and removes dirt revealing your naturally glowing, oil-free and fresh skin. . Apple cider vinegar restores skin’s pH by removing excess sebum and clearing dead cells. It has pro-vitamin B5 that helps in minimizing dullness, hyperpigmentation and acne spots. The face wash also has aloe vera extracts and hyaluronic acid to soothe the inflamed skin and keep it moisturized. Additionally, the face wash is free from all harmful parabens and sulphates that may cause inflammation. It comes in an easy-to-store bottle equipped with a silicone face brush that can be used for cleaning the pores of your skin.

2. Aroma Magic’s Activated Bamboo Charcoal Face Wash is specially developed with active ingredients like bamboo charcoal and cornflower extracts, lemon, Indian frankincense and common juniper essential oils.to give a natural glow and prevent infections. Suitable for both men and women, this face wash cleanses the skin deeply to rid it of toxins, impurities and dead cells. It promotes cell regeneration to give a glowing skin. Additionally, it has anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and anti-viral properties that shield your skin against free radicals causing various infections. Further, the face wash has no parabens, soap and artificial colouring to help retain the original gentle skin.

3. Ubtan Natural Face Wash by Mama Earth is a facewash made of natural ingredients like turmeric, saffron, carrot oil and other ingredients that are beneficial in tan removal and uncovers the natural brightness of the skin. It is rich in bioactives that prevent premature ageing, bring natural glow and soothe the skin. With liquorice as one of the main ingredients, this face wash provides maximum protection against the harmful sun rays and repairs damaged skin. It contains walnut beads that easily scrub off dead cells to give naturally radiant skin. Also, it is completely free from sulphates, mineral oil, artificial preservatives and colour, petroleum products and synthetic perfume.

4. Himalaya’s Purifying Neem Face Wash is one of the most affordable options and still offers you soft, glowing skin.

It involves a herbal formula that is suitable for all skin types, enriched with the goodness of neem and haldi, the face wash clears impurities and gives a natural glow, the ingredients have anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties that prevent various skin infections and acne reoccurrence over a period.

