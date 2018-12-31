Google Doodle plans to welcome New Year’s Eve with playful elephants

As we gear up for our new year eve plans, Google has come up with an interesting doodle, depicting purple elephants playing with balloons and having popcorn. The baby elephants right on top of the Google homepage are seen in the middle of a room. One of them is blowing balloons with its trunk and then throwing it across the room while the other one is throwing popcorn up in the air and then devouring it. The wall behind them is decorated with festoons and has a clock which is just a few minutes from striking midnight.

A Google Doodle is a special, momentary modification of the logo on Google’s homepages that celebrates events, people and achievements. The first ever Google Doodle was in 1998, which honoured the Burning Man festival. It was designed by Larry Page and Sergey Brin to let users know about their absence if the servers crashed.

Last year the Google Doodle featured a bunch of penguins and parrots on December 31.

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 12:29 IST