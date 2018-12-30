Happy New Year 2019: Best quotes, SMSes, wishes to share on WhatsApp and Facebook

As we usher in the New Year 2019, our Whatsapp and Facebook shall be flooded with New Year messages from family, friends and colleagues. Opportunities like these help us reconnect with those we have not been in touch with for a long time and ask about their well being and also what all they have been up to.

Here are some ‘Happy New Year’ cards and messages that you can share with your loved ones to show them how they are always with you in your thoughts:

Let us be a better human being, a better person and a better citizen. New Year’s is a time to better ourselves for a better world. Have a grand New Year!

It’s not the destination, it’s the journey. May you enjoy each day of your adventure. Happy New Year!

We may be far apart but you are always in my heart. May you have a healthy and abundant New Year!

Cheers to a better life and a bright future. Have a prosperous New Year!

Roses are red, violets are blue, it’s party time, happy New Year to you! Have a fantastic New Year!

New love, new do, new purse, new adventures, new you. May the coming year be a great success for you.

Here’s your chance to turn over a new leaf. May you have a successful journey ahead. Happy New Year!

Make your New Year a blast of fun, full of cheer and warm greetings for everyone. Have a healthy New Year!

May the new chapter of your life be even better than the last. Have a wonderful New Year!

Wishing you healthy, peaceful and joyful New Year full of fun!

May you accomplish your goals for this New Year. I know you can do it. Best wishes for New Years.

New Year is a time to celebrate with friends and family, to have fun, to catch up and to party. So may you enjoy your New Year with your loved ones.

May you have an abundant and amazing New Year ahead of you and may all your dreams come true. Have a fantastic New Year!

I wish you a New Year that as colorful as a firework and as fun as bounce house. Happy a fun-filled New Year!

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 18:00 IST