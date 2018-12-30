New Year 2019 horoscope: Read what lies ahead for you

Horoscope predictions for 2019 shall help in providing you with insights about your life, career, relationships and other aspects. There are always cosmic forces at play, and Astrology is a science which tells us how the changes in the cosmos impact our life.

We take you through a yearly prediction of each sun sign, although ofcourse for a detailed and personal horoscope analysis you shall have to take guidance from an astrologer to get to know about the year ahead.

ARIES HOROSCOPE 2019

The year shall begin on a high note, as investments during the first quarter shall give good returns. Start becoming curious and take bold steps towards any opportunities that may present themselves to you. There could be some roadblocks which will test your patience, so you should keep your temper in check.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE 2019

Chances of you getting lucky in love are high as there could be new beginnings which could also lead to marriage. Your level of commitment and fame could make people around you jealous. Use your inner strengths to keep yourself balanced during this time. Perseverance is the name of the game.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE 2019

Family shall be your support system this year and shall stand beside you during your toughest times. It’s an excellent time to go on holidays with loved ones and create memories of a lifetime.

Your hard work shall reap dividends in various fields such as career, family, health and more. Use your adaptability to your advantage this year.

CANCER HOROSCOPE 2019

This year could be the beginning of an emotional roller coaster. You might feel restless and feel the need to make changes in your career and there could be misunderstandings in the family during April-May. Think positive and don’t let your negative thoughts get to you during this phase.

LEO HOROSCOPE 2019

You need to put your boldness to use so that you shine in the workplace. Your creative side shall give you support throughout the year and hence you shall come up with a lot of innovative ideas. You must remember to give yourself adequate rest and have healthy food. Incase you encounter any illness during the year make sure to take care of it and not ignore.

VIRGO HOROSCOPE 2019

You shall have ample opportunities this year to turn your dreams into reality. However, this shall not come easy and you shall have to work hard towards achieving these goals and turning your dreams into reality.

Your partner shall have a calming effect on you during tough times and you shall share great chemistry with them.

LIBRA HOROSCOPE 2019

This year you shall finally get your hands on all the gadgets which you’ve wanted to have. Your lifestyle shall undergo a major improvement and you shall be surrounded by luxury.

There could be disagreements with your siblings, however, remember to you’re your cool during these periods. Your personality will ensure that you are always surrounded by friends and your talent shall take you far ahead in your field.

There are times when you might feel tired so make sure you take time out to pamper yourself.

SCORPIO HOROSCOPE 2019

This year you will get a lot of things done. Your relationships with family and friends shall be better than before. Always remember that we learn the most about ourselves by introspecting and also in the company of others. Learn to listen to people and apply what they are saying if you feel it could help you.

SAGITTARIUS HOROSCOPE 2019

2019 shall be good for making investments. Family and friends shall turn to you for help and your popularity will be on the rise. This is also because it is in your nature to help others and hence will end up being very much a people’s person.

CAPRICORN HOROSCOPE 2019

There shall be a lot of competition at work because of new entrants; however, you shall still manage to be at the top because of your commitment and perseverance. Due to your amazing will power, you shall be able to achieve whatever you set your mind to.

AQUARIUS HOROSCOPE 2019

You shall be faced with a lot of challenges this year, but you must not let self doubt get in the way. Keep trying and you shall be successful in the end.

Your creativity shall surely impress those around you and you shall also be lucky in love, but you need to be consistent in that area.

PISCES HOROSCOPE 2019

You will be able to display your artistic side this year, and shall become more spiritual. Your instinct will lead you a lot during your journey this year, both in professional and personal life.

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 14:14 IST