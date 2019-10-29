Happy Bhai Dooj 2019: Here’s how you can celebrate the beautiful bond with your brother with a priceless gift

more-lifestyle

Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhau-Beej, Bhaiya Dooj and Bhai Phota is celebrated two days after Diwali, and is a part of the five-day-long festival of lights. This year, Bhai Dooj is being celebrated on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Brothers and sisters who share a love-hate relationship with one another growing up, become closer as they become adults. The bond is such that you’d happily give them anything they wish for, especially on such marked occasions as Bhai Dooj.

The celebrations of Bhai Dooj are similar to that of Raksha Bandhan. On this day, sisters pray for the long and prosperous life of their brothers, and brothers give gifts to their sisters.

This year, celebrate the brother-sister bond by going the extra mile to get quirky yet memorable gifts for your brother according to their personality:

1. The brother with a finer taste in life:

What better than a present that is so fine and wholesome for the brother who likes it either premium or nothing. It’s time to celebrate that bittersweet bond and cherish the golden moments between brothers and sisters. So, celebrate the festival of Bhai Dooj with premium chocolates like Ferrero Rocher, Toblerone and others to show your love for your precious brother.

2. The leisure-loving brother:

Amidst the celebrations and constant festive chaos, ever wondered what your sibling may need most? It may be a quick getaway without wasting time in planning, packing or travelling. Take this occasion of Bhai Dooj as a good excuse to treat your brother with a quick staycation or wellness holiday consisting of spa appointments to relax those stress points in the body.

3. The brother for whom comfort is king:

This one’s for all the lazy brothers who in the name of celebration just love to sleep and are always found on a bed or a sofa. Gift a range of pendant lamp shades or a cool comfy quilt to your brother for him to sleep better every day. Let him know that you value and love his couch-loving self so much that you are okay to encourage his abnormal capacity to sleep like a log.

4. The party animal brother:

Nothing better than party merchandise to extend festive celebrations for brother this Bhai Dooj.Shower some sisterly love by gifting totes, t-shirts, flavoured beer and many more cool things to your brother. Mixing up products into a gift hamper will not only be friendly on your pocket but also be an interesting range for your brother to make the most of.

5. The fashionable yet eco-conscious brother:

Fashion is what he breathes but is also extremely environmentally conscious, then you must gift your brother clothing from fashion conscious and sustainable brands such as Patagonia, Veja,The White T-Shirt Co., amongst others. That’s not all, shoe brands such as Rens, who make their waterproof shoes out of coffee, is one of the most popular sustainable footwear brand available at present. Polo Ralph Lauren also launched a version of its iconic polo shirt made entirely of recycled plastic bottles and dyed through a process that uses zero water earlier this year.

-- with inputs from IANS

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 11:48 IST