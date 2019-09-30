e-paper
Soha Ali Khan shares some handy tips to indulge, without going overboard this Navratri

People often tend to neglect their health during celebrations, Soha Ali Khan shares some handy tips to indulge, without going overboard.

People often tend to neglect their health during celebrations, Soha Ali Khan shares some handy tips to indulge, without going overboard.
People often tend to neglect their health during celebrations, Soha Ali Khan shares some handy tips to indulge, without going overboard.
         

People often tend to neglect their health during celebrations, and given that the Indian festival season is upon us, with Navratri ongoing and Dussehra and Diwali just around the corner, people are surely going to be stuffing their faces with sweets and delicacies for the festive season. Actor Soha Ali Khan shares some handy tips to indulge, without going overboard.

Stay hydrated

Festivals can be exhausting and we often tend to be lax about our water intake in between festivities. Make sure you drink at least eight glasses of water a day if you don’t want dehydration to leave you tired and dizzy while you’re in the middle of your preparations. Remember to keep a bottle handy and make sure to hydrate whenever you can.

Don’t miss sleep

There’s no alternative to rest after a hard day of work. It increases even more during festivals, when you tend to stay up till late. Remember a good night’s sleep is a must not just to work but also to enjoy yourself more.

Don’t skip breakfast

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. And I ensure I do not skip it, no matter how busy my schedule is. Commit to having breakfast everyday - and if you find it too boring, find small ways to make it delicious for you. Work with different ingredients to make it more interesting - try seasonal smoothies or adding healthy and flavourful nuts to your cereal. Make sure you don’t go about the festival day without a dose of energy.

Snack on almonds

Almonds are one of my favourite snacks to munch on. They are loaded with nutrients including dietary fibre, vitamin E and vitamin B12. What’s even better is that, almonds have satiating properties. So a handful of almonds can keep you full for a while, preventing you from binging on unhealthy options.

Try healthier recipes

What’s a festival without delectable sweets and snacks. Be mindful of what you eat because it’s easy to lose focus when there’s so much of good food around you. Incorporate healthier recipes or ingredients in the dishes that you serve and eat. A simple trick is to include healthier starters like sesame smoked almonds, or a sprouts-infused salad when entertaining guests. You can also replace sugar with jaggery or opt for low fat milk for your desert preparations.

Stay active

Sitting for long hours while binging on delicacies is a typical scenario for many during festivals. But it is important to burn the extra calories you’ve collected with all the eating. Even if it is for an hour, exercise - or go walking, jogging or doing activity - and stay active.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. )

