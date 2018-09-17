Happy Vishwakarma Day 2018: Wishes, SMS, messages and whatsapp quotes

Vishwakarma Jayanti also known as Vishwakarma Puja is a day when the Hindu god Vishwakarma is celebrated. Vishwakarma is a divine architect who is considered as the one who created the world. Generally, the festival is celebrated in September or October mostly in Indian states such as Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Assam, Jharkhand, Bihar, Tripura and Odisha. This year, Vishwakarma Pooja falls on September 17. The day is celebrated with a lot of fervour in industrial areas specially.

We have listed a number of the best Vishwakarma Pooja 2018 quotes, wishes, greetings and messages for you. You can see the list of greetings and messages given below:

We hope that this Vishwakarma Puja will be the start of year that brings the happiness and that Lord Vishwakarma fills your home with prosperity and fortune. Best wishes on Vishwakarma Puja!

Wishing all of you a very Happy Vishwakarma Pooja

Jai jai shri Vishwakarma bhagwana

Jai jai shri vishweshwar krupa nidhaana

Happy Vishwakarma day to u !!!

The creator of the machine and tools is known to all, let’s pray and say loudly ‘Sri sri Vishwakarma Baba ki jai”

Wish you a happy celebration of Vishwakarma Puja.

Jai jai shri Bhuvna Vishwakarma

Krupa kare shri Gurudev Sudharma

Shriv Aru Vishwakarma mahi

Vigyaani kahe antar nahi

Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti !!

SHRI VISHWAKARAMA PRABHUNE VANDU

CHARAN KAMAL DHARI DHYAN

SHRI SHAMBU BAL ARU SHRIP GUN

DIJE DAYA NIDHAAN

HAPPY VISHWAKARMA POOJA !

Ek do teen char Vishwakarma Ji ki jay jay kaar… paanch chai saat aaath, Vishwakarma Ji hai sabke saath..!! Happy Vishwakarma Pooja to your family.

You can use the above messages, quotes, text messages and whatsapp messages to wish your family and loved ones on Vishwakarma Pooja.

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 11:08 IST