e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Here is why Kareena Kapoor Khan’s debut book cover looks like something you have seen before

Here is why Kareena Kapoor Khan’s debut book cover looks like something you have seen before

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, recently announced her debut book. Kareena’s Pregnancy Bible will be the holy grail for all expecting mothers.

more-lifestyle Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 16:40 IST
Nishtha Grover
Nishtha Grover
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Here is why Kareena’s debut book cover looks like something you have seen before
Here is why Kareena’s debut book cover looks like something you have seen before (Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan)
         

Can you guess who is the latest entry to join the celebrity authors club that already houses the likes of Twinkle Khanna, Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah and Karan Johar to name a few? It is none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Veere Di Wedding actor, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, is all set to release her first book - Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible.

As the name suggests, the book that will be the holy grail for all expecting mothers will have personal experiences from Kareena’s pregnancies. Kareena Kapoor is one of the few celebrities who has stayed in the public eye while expecting. Not just that, she has also proved that maternity fashion does not have to be boring and all about baggy clothes trying to hide the baby bump.

If anything, the actor has made it clear that it is (more than) okay to flaunt it. The 40-year-old took to her official Instagram account today to announce the book along with its peppy cover. In it, Kareena will talk about everything, from morning sickness to fitness and being a mom-on-the-go. “Today is the perfect day to announce my book- Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible for all you moms-to-be. I’ll talk about everything from morning sickness to diet and fitness and being a mom-on-the-go! I can’t wait for you to read it. To be published by Juggernaut Books in 2021 (sic),” the caption read.

 

The actor chose her firstborn, Taimur Ali Khan’s fourth birthday to make the announcement. The book that will hit the stands in the year 2021 has an extremely interesting cover. It shows a heavily pregnant animated Kareena in a green checkered shirt which is tied in a way that flaunts her belly, flexing her muscles. If you look carefully, you will see that the cover is an ode to the famous ‘We Can Do It’ poster that is a universal symbol of girl power.

The poster was originally made during World War II for an electric company and the motive behind it was to boost female worker morale. The original poster featured a woman named Naomi Parker Fraley. Though the poster did not get a lot of attention at that time, it later was publicised by the likes of Pink and Kelly Rowland and as a result, it became the official symbol for girl power.

Can you think of a better poster for Kareena Kapoor Khan’s debut book?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘Never seen a roadshow like this, people of Bengal want change’: Amit Shah
‘Never seen a roadshow like this, people of Bengal want change’: Amit Shah
Covid-19 is ‘out of control’ in UK, says British health secretary Hancock
Covid-19 is ‘out of control’ in UK, says British health secretary Hancock
Pushed over the edge, PM Oli drops a bombshell at rivals that also hurts China
Pushed over the edge, PM Oli drops a bombshell at rivals that also hurts China
Maharashtra CM tells people what to do to avoid lockdown, night curfew
Maharashtra CM tells people what to do to avoid lockdown, night curfew
Bengal village plays host to Amit Shah with live baul performance, local cuisine
Bengal village plays host to Amit Shah with live baul performance, local cuisine
Missed out biggest WhatsApp features from last week? We list them for you
Missed out biggest WhatsApp features from last week? We list them for you
‘Didn’t want to like him,’ says Obama on daughter Malia’s British boyfriend
‘Didn’t want to like him,’ says Obama on daughter Malia’s British boyfriend
PM Modi visits Gurudwara Rakab Ganj, pays tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur
PM Modi visits Gurudwara Rakab Ganj, pays tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In