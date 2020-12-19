Anupam Kher-Ruskin Bond exchange books in Mussoorie over tea, cake and ‘wealth of stories’

more-lifestyle

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 19:37 IST

Booklovers can easily vouch that no trip to Mussoorie is ever complete without the fantasy of bumping into iconic Indian novelist Ruskin Bond and Anupam Kher set fans on frenzy as he happened to turn this dream into reality. The 86 years old author of British descent has been writing from Landour, a British India-era cantonment town just above Mussoorie, ever since 1964.

Anupam, who had been rigorously promoting his new book ‘Your Best Day Is Today’, presented the same to his “favourite author” at his Mussoorie house and what followed was a “warm evening” of “a cup of tea, a piece of delicious cake and wealth of stories”. Of course, we are not getting over this meet anytime soon as Anupam shared a video giving a glimpse of the storyteller’s cosy house and the intimate moment of them exchanging books.

The Dehra hills writer then gifted the actor his autobiography ‘Lone Fox Dancing’. Taking to their respective social media handles later, the duo shared pictures and videos of their meet where the award-winning author revealed that her was meeting Anupam after 3 years and hoped that it would be a regular feat now.

“It was my privilege and my honour to present my book #YourBestDayIsToday to one of favourite authors @ruskinbondofficial in his house in Mussorie (sic),” Anupam gushed in the caption. He added, “Felt honoured to receive from the man himself his autobiography. Thank you Sir for a cup of tea, a piece of cake and wealth of stories you narrated. I feel rich. #Gratitude #LoneFoxDancing #WorldOfBooks #GreatWriter (sic).”

Ruskin too had shared a picture with Anupam and simply captioned it, “A warm evening with @anupampkher #december2020 #christmascoming #landour #mussoorie (sic).” Quick to respond, the 65-year-old actor had replied, “t was an honour and a privilege to meet one of my favourite writers Mr. #RuskinBond. Thank you for the tea and the delicious cake (sic).”

Anupam Kher’s comment on Ruskin Bond’s picture ( Instagram/ruskinbondofficial )

‘Your Best Day is Today,’ is Anupam Kher’s third self-help book after ‘The Best Thing About You is You!,’ and ‘Lessons Life Taught me Unknowingly.’ The latest one promises to be helpful to anyone who feels “bogged down by the pandemic”

