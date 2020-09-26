e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Ruskin Bond reveals the secret behind his ‘so simple’ style of writing

Ruskin Bond reveals the secret behind his ‘so simple’ style of writing

Iconic Indian novelist Ruskin Bond encourages young writers to try his ‘simple’ style of writing and not ‘make their readers toil and sweat’

more-lifestyle Updated: Sep 26, 2020 21:05 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Ruskin Bond reveals the secret behind his ‘so simple’ style of writing
Ruskin Bond reveals the secret behind his ‘so simple’ style of writing(Instagram/ruskinbondofficial)
         

Those who have grown up reading short stories and novels by Ruskin Bond can vouch for the escapism that his writings have provided in their simplicity, mountain based and solitude dripping style. With a career spanning over six decades, the writer of the Dehra hills is credited for his feel-good-factor and freshness in his writings coming from his enjoyment of his life of solitude, surrounded by nature, the hills and mountains that have a calming influence on the readers.

While the award winning author is currently penning his next book which is a lockdown diary and might be titled ‘It is a Wonderful Life’, he gave an insight into why his style of writing is ‘so simple’. Sharing it as a quote of the day for fans on social media, the iconic Indian novelist reasoned that he was looking for clarity and does not want to “make readers toil and sweat”.

He shared, “People often ask me why my style is so simple. It is, in fact, deceptively simple, for no two sentences are alike. It is clarity that I am striving to attain, not simplicity. Of course, some people want literature to be difficult and there are writers who like to make their readers toil and sweat. They hope to be taken more seriously that way.”

Encouraging young writers to try his “simple” style of writing, Ruskin Bond added, “I have always tried to achieve a prose that is easy and conversational. And those who think this is simple should try it for themselves.”

 
View this post on Instagram

#qouteoftheday

A post shared by Ruskin Bond (@ruskinbondofficial) on

Though it is an old statement made by the author of British descent, it served as a powerful reminder to fans who emptied their stash of love in the comments section and we are not surprised. The storyteller turned 86 years old this year and has been writing from Landour, a British India-era cantonment town just above Mussoorie, ever since 1964.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
SAD quits NDA over farm bills, says party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
SAD quits NDA over farm bills, says party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
Reform in UN need of the hour, says PM Modi; questions global body’s response to Covid-19
Reform in UN need of the hour, says PM Modi; questions global body’s response to Covid-19
KKR vs SRH live: Gill fifty, Morgan put KKR in control of chase
KKR vs SRH live: Gill fifty, Morgan put KKR in control of chase
Meeting between Fadnavis and Sanjay Raut sparks speculations, sets tongues wagging
Meeting between Fadnavis and Sanjay Raut sparks speculations, sets tongues wagging
Where is the UN in joint fight against Covid-19 pandemic?: PM Modi at UNGA
Where is the UN in joint fight against Covid-19 pandemic?: PM Modi at UNGA
CM Mamata’s former confidante, Mukul Roy, made BJP vice president
CM Mamata’s former confidante, Mukul Roy, made BJP vice president
Chanakya: Five factors which could shape the Bihar poll results
Chanakya: Five factors which could shape the Bihar poll results
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In