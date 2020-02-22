e-paper
Home / More Lifestyle / High-Intensity Interval Training: What you need to know

High-Intensity Interval Training: What you need to know

Though great for losing weight and getting fit, this training type is not for everyone

more-lifestyle Updated: Feb 22, 2020 17:47 IST
Riddhi Doshi
Hindustan Times
Try HIIT only under supervision, says fitness trainer Diksha Chhabra
In many trending fitness videos, you see ripped men and women jogging at full speed, then dropping to do push-ups, then pull-ups, jump squats and kettlebell weights, then repeating the entire routine, without once stopping to rest.

That’s HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training), a type of workout that involves fast, intense bursts of exercise followed by brief exercises of lesser intensity. It is an amalgamation of aerobic and anaerobic exercises and is aimed at building strength and endurance.

The most extreme form lasts for seven minutes, and takes the exerciser’s pulse to 80% to 90% of maximal heart rate. Which means that HIIT, though everyone is talking about it, is not something to be undertaken lightly.

It is most suitable for athletes, sportspeople and those who have built up their levels of endurance, says fitness trainer Diksha Chhabra. It was designed for runners, who have to break into bursts of high and low speed at a moment’s notice. Finnish runner Paavo Nurmi and trainer Lauri Pikhala are popularly credited with pioneering this technique, in 1910.

“It is not for everyone,” Chhabra stresses. It’s certainly not for those with cardiac, pulmonary or respiratory issues; anyone who suffer from asthma; people with arthritis or other inflammation-related conditions; or those who are over their ideal weight.

“Do it, if you must, but strictly under supervision,” says Chhabra.

Days after blockade due to Shaheen Bagh protests, road from Jamia to Noida reopens
Delhi court dismisses Vinay Sharma’s plea seeking treatment for ‘mental illness’ at IHBAS
‘Working to break Uttar Pradesh’s backward image’: Yogi Adityanath
‘SP will win 351 seats in 2022 UP polls’, says Akhilesh Yadav
Only criminal records kept from use of facial recognition says Delhi Police
‘Haven’t slept for 2 days’: Ishant’s revelation after 3 wickets on Day 2
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
