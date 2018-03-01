Holi 2018: Best quotes, SMSes, wishes to share on WhatsApp and Facebook

The festival of colours, Holi, celebrates the victory of good over evil. It’s a merry time as people play with colours (gulaal) and gorge on sweets and thandai. The spring festival is also celebrated as a thanksgiving for a good harvest.

Let’s celebrate this Holi 2018 with some warm messages:

Bright colours, water balloons, lavish gujiyas and melodious songs are the ingredients of perfect Holi. Wish you a very happy and wonderful Holi.

The festival of love, joy, and happiness has arrived. Celebrate the festival with lots of colours, water balloons and tempting sweets. Happy Holi!!

Every color of Holi speaks how beautiful our friendship is! Happy Holi!

If wishes came in rainbow colours, then I would send the brightest one to say “Happy Holi”.

Let this festival burn all negativity and bring positivity in life. Celebrate with vibrant colours. Happy Holi!

Here are some Holi images you can share on social media:

