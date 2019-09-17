Horoscope Today: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs for September 17.

more-lifestyle

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Those planning a family are in for some good news. Expect an eventful journey. A car or a dream house is about to become a reality for some. A conniving person is likely to sway your opinion against someone and get you into trouble, so be careful. You will feel much fitter and energetic than before, as your efforts on the health front succeed. Do a bit of financial planning, before you start thinking on the lines of investment. Project yourself in a befitting manner, if you want to get noticed by those who matter on the professional front.

Love Focus: If you are facing turbulence in your relationship and finding faults with partner, remember it takes two to tango!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Those seeking fun will have to motivate friends for a fun trip. Take all precautions to remain healthy. Participating in a prestigious event on the social front is foreseen for some. A good night’s sleep is all that is required to bring your energy back. A timely investment done previously may prove a goldmine. Someone may approach you in a matter related to your profession. Take advice from everyone, before giving the green signal for a domestic project.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, partner may seem aloof and unresponsive, so do something to bring cheer to him or her.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A thoughtful vacation is much indicated on the cards. Those in two minds about developing a property will need to make the correct decision. Unwavering focus will be needed for performing well on the academic front, as distractions may tempt you. You are likely to turn into a fitness freak, as you start taking your exercise regimen most seriously. Be careful while asking for a raise in salary as boss may not be in a mood. Those in the service sector will find the day go without any hitches. Becoming intolerant with someone in the family is possible, but this may result in spoiling the domestic environment.

Love Focus: You are likely to make a perfect setting for romance to sprout and take root!

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You will find the family supportive and helpful in dealing with any problems that may be facing you. Weather may play a spoilsport in your plans for a vacation. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon. Despite inadequate preparation, you are likely to sail smoothly on the academic front.

Those feeling unwell are likely to make quick recovery. Things begin to look up on the financial front. You will need to show your professional prowess to higher ups to justify your reputation.

Love Focus: Your focus remains on love and romance, and you are not likely to leave any stone unturned in achieving it!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

*Leo (July 23-August 23): You can undertake an important assignment on the professional front. You may remain temperamental today, due to recent happenings on the home front. Driving down to a friend’s or relation’s place is foretold. A property matter may not get resolved due to delay in paperwork. Efforts on the academic front are likely to draw the appreciation of higher ups.

You will be able to overcome your laziness to think in terms of workouts and fitness. Erratic buying can adversely affect your financial situation.

Love Focus: Distance will not manage to keep you apart from the one who genuinely loves you, so expect him or her to drop by and surprise you!

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): An out of town trip is likely to rejuvenate you. Some of you may add to your list of properties. Sharing the workload on the academic front with your group may not quite work out. Persistence will pay on the fitness front. Some of you may heave a sigh of relief by paying the last installment of a loan. Someone at work may put you in an awkward situation by questioning your professional credibility. Plans may be afoot for organising a family gathering at home.

Love Focus: A budding romance may go into cold storage due to transfers, but you will find ways to keep it alive!

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 10. 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23): You are likely to attain your objective on the academic front. Conscious efforts on the health front will help you keep fit. You may finally be able to realise outstanding dues on the financial front. Plans may be afoot to organise an outing with friends or family. A windfall can be expected for those disposing of property, but they will have to be careful while investing this money.

Seniors are likely to repose full trust in you for negotiating a deal. It will be important to keep the lines of communication open on the family front to avoid misunderstandings.

Love Focus: Taking romance to the next level cannot be ruled out for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2. 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Pisces

Be careful of: Aries

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You are likely to meet someone you had not met in years. You will resolve to avoid junk food to remain healthy. You can be made conscious of spending on something you desire. Purchasing your dream house may still remain beyond your reach despite the downturn. An excellent break on the professional front can be expected by some. Changing the décor of the house may be on your mind. More confidence is needed by those learning how to drive.

Love Focus: You are likely to love all the attention you receive on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 3, 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Virgo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Travelling together to someplace enjoyable is foreseen. Chances of becoming the owner of a house or an apartment look bright. Remain guarded in what you say on the social front, as someone may tattle on you. You may turn serious for coming back in shape by taking up jogging or walking. Adding to an already healthy bank balance cannot be ruled out for some. Someone that you had trusted at work may belie your trust. A family youngster may settle down in life by choosing a mate.

Love Focus: Spend some time with a loved one.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You may have to wait for an onsite opportunity for some more time. A property division will be to everyone’s satisfaction. You may get apprehensive regarding someone’s intentions. The best technique to get in shape is to be disciplined about your exercising schedule. Whatever you have parked your money in is likely to give huge returns. You will need to be more serious on the professional front, so as not to give wrong impression to higher ups. A child is likely to make you proud by his or her achievements.

Love Focus: Someone you feel attracted to on the romantic front may give encouraging signs to make your day!

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 13, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Your privacy may get compromised by someone’s arrival at home. Driving may prove strenuous, so take adequate breaks. Things start looking up for builders and real estate agents. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to bear fruits. Your inexhaustible energy is likely to return. Financially, you remain in a comfortable situation. Waiting for a feedback at every step is not warranted and may annoy seniors, so pursue the given task with your best abilities.

Love Focus: Today, you may turn your old romantic self to the delight of your beloved!

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: C

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Enjoying your heart out on a vacation may become a reality soon. Your balanced approach will help resolve a property matter amicably. Satisfactory results are expected in an academic pursuit. Your efforts on the fitness front will be richly rewarded. Some of you may hit upon better avenues for earning. Someone on the professional front may try to be one up on you. Someone in the family is likely to lend you a helping hand in matters professional.

Love Focus: Half-hearted attempts on the romantic front may fail, so get involved if you are serious.

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 09:05 IST