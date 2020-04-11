Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 11, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 07:19 IST

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Your efforts will make things look up on the financial front. Some of you may need to hone your professional skills. Your hard work on the fitness front are likely to bear fruit. Overbearing nature of a family member can drive you into your shell. Your desire for a short vacation may have to be postponed. Extra efforts may be required by those appearing for a competition. An embarrassing situation regarding someone may develop on the social front.

Love Focus: Trying times are predicted for a long-term relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): You will be able to ward off a major expenditure by being sensible enough to subscribe to a scheme beforehand. On the professional front, you are likely to make a mark for yourself by your sheer brilliance! You are likely to opt for health foods. Your loving and caring nature will keep the spouse and family in a happy state of mind. Your knowledge about a subject may not be up to the mark, so put in more efforts on the academic front. Some of you may succumb to a temptation.

Love Focus: Suspicions of lover will have to be assuaged, if you hope for an enjoyable romantic evening.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Green

* Gemini (May 21-July 21): Getting careless with money is possible for some. Things at work will go according to plans and you will be able to achieve much. Love for junk food can affect your system – be careful. Maintaining a low profile will help in keeping a harmonious domestic environment. Stability is assured on professional and academic fronts, basically through your own efforts. Participation in a sporting event may have to be postponed .

Love Focus: Possibility of getting romantically involved with a colleague or friend cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

* Cancer (July 22-July 22): Your decisions at workplace are likely to hit the mark and boost your reputation. An expensive purchase can pinch you, but little you can do about it. Your daily fitness routine will help you retain good health. Students are set to fare well in a competition. Innovative ideas in organising an event on the social front will be highly appreciated. Some online research will help you narrow down on your choice of property deals.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to enjoy an exclusive time with lover.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Financially, you will be in a much comfortable position than before. Job satisfaction may be hard to achieve for some. Your focus on achieving total fitness will bring untold benefits on the health front. Happiness in the domestic sphere will only come with a changed mind set. A sight seeing experience may be relived by going through some old posts or pictures. An immovable asset may come to you by way of inheritance or gift.

Love Focus: Spouse appears extra lovey-dovey today, so just play along.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Financial constraints that you had been experiencing of late will become a thing of the past. Market trends can tempt you into playing the stocks, which may prove to be a profitable venture. An old ailment may cause problems, if you are not careful. You may crave for get-togethers and parties but you would need to hold on your thoughts. Long travel is best avoided.

Love Focus: Concern of lover is likely to warm your heart.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Money will not be a problem for you and you will also not hesitate to help out someone monetarily. Your absence from the office without permission may come to the notice of seniors. Too much of anything is bad, so keep that in mind if you want to retain good health. A lot of encouragement from the family is in store for those wanting to do something different. Something said by a senior on the academic front may help you sail through the rough water.

Love Focus: Someone of the opposite gender is likely to feel attracted towards you.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Beige

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Financially, you may have to wait for things to turn better. Those working from home can expect a good break. Something that you are trying for coming back in shape will prove successful. Nearness to the one you love will keep your spirits high. You will feel much happy and contented on the family front. You will soon have a place that you can call your own as stars favour you on property front.

Love Focus: Someone of the opposite gender is likely to feel attracted towards you.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Those afflicted with a lifestyle disease will be able to keep it in check and enjoy good health. Despite good financial management, your monetary strength may show signs of weakening. You will feel much happy and contented on the family front. Trekking or going to a far of place will not be a good idea. Your efforts on the academic front may fall way short of your own expectations, if you are not careful.

Love Focus: Romantic life remains most exciting through togetherness.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Financial situation improves and enables you to complete some unfinished projects. You can be at the receiving end at work for a tardy job. Changing your diet and shunning junk food is the need of the hour and will have positive effect on your health. Spouse will be most supportive and even give a helping hand in whatever you are doing. Stars on the property front appear the good.

Love Focus: Your love life promises to cruise along smoothly.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Someone will go out of the way to help those in need of monetary help. Slow pace of progress on the work front may not be to your liking. Morning workouts may help you in maintaining a high level of fitness. Your desire for changes on the domestic front can be met with stiff resistance. Spending quality time with family seems difficult for students, as they may remain engaged in studies and assignments.

Love Focus: Closeness to someone of the opposite gender can blossom into romance.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): You will be able to safeguard your interests on the financial front. A technology upgrade may be required to improve the processes. Your efforts towards maintaining good health will be richly rewarded. Some developments on the family front may get you into a contemplative mood. Some more hard work is required on the academic font by those aiming for higher studies. An enjoyable day with relatives or friends is foreseen for some.

Love Focus: A seemingly perfect matrimonial match may need a relook.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

