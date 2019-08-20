Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for August 20, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A new shop or office acquired by some may be inaugurated today. There is an outside chance of someone meeting you just to refresh his or her contacts. You can get motivated to take up some form of physical activity for health reasons. A family function or celebration is on the cards and will provide an opportunity to renew old relationships. Some problems may need to be overcome for those travelling by road. Speculation and stocks can give good returns. It is best to consult others in a professional matter, as chances of missing out on something important seem possible.

Love Focus: Those trying to attract a mate are likely to take the next important step.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A leisure trip is foreseen and will help ease your mind. You may have to take the path of reconciliation in a property dispute that has been continuing for long. Visiting someone close is likely to provide immense satisfaction. Your personal equation with those who matter on the professional front gets strengthened. So, be open about things and take your near and dear ones into confidence. Concern for someone close will prompt you to keep a close watch on his or her health. The burden of loan is taken off from your shoulders as you pay the last installment.

Love Focus: Your insistence on something on the romantic front threatens to sour relationship with lover.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Going on a short vacation is possible. Excellent results are foretold in something that you have initiated on the professional front. An old ailment that had been pestering you will soon disappear. Only if you are financially sound should you take up a new venture. Tensions about property threaten to spoil your day. Resolve this issue on priority. Those pursuing higher studies are likely to excel and get good placement offers. A domineering family elder can become an interfering presence in your life.

Love Focus: Forming a new relationship on the romantic front is an exciting possibility.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A piece of property can become a bone of contention. You are likely to get close to those who matter on the academic front. Being mindful of what you eat will help you in keeping good health. Some wise investments may be required to make you financially secure. A family youngster may feel frustrated over a professional issue and need your support. Road users need to exercise caution. Getting a good offer on the professional front is likely, but will require efforts.

Love Focus: Some of you may seek the chance of introducing lover to your family to take your affair to the next level.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A social gathering is possible and will give you an opportunity to extend your network of friends. Heed the advice of others on the health front. Some of you are likely to initiate a venture that will prove profitable in the long run. Some of you can long for company of loved ones. Don’t pass up a chance to accompany someone on a trip, if you want to enjoy yourself. Taking possession of a house or a flat cannot be ruled out for some. You are likely to initiate something on the professional front that will prove beneficial in the long run.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours may not succeed, but don’t lose heart.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): An ancestral property is likely to be sold for a handsome amount. You will be totally geared up for a family member who needs your personal attention on the social front.

Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will find a distinct improvement in their condition. Something said in jest at work can be taken an exception to by senior and put you in a spot. Peace and harmony at home will give you immense relief and mental satisfaction. Someone may be interested in taking you out of town. Difficulty in repaying a loan is likely, but will be solved as money comes from an unexpected source.

Love Focus: If you have made promises on the romantic front, it will be wise to keep them to avoid ugly consequences.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A family member is likely to do his or her bit to help you out. Driving down with friends to a fun place cannot be ruled out today. You may become instrumental in getting a property issue settled amicably. You may need to brush your knowledge regarding a chosen subject on the academic front. You will need to be careful about your health. A windfall by way of inheritance or gift cannot be ruled out for some. Someone’s absence at work may shift his or her workload on you, but you will manage to wriggle out of it!

Love Focus: You will manage to take out time for a spot of romance with the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A fantastic break is likely to come your way as regards real estate. You may remain much sought after on the academic front. Your self-discipline regarding food and drink will keep you in top physical condition. Tensions can mar peace at home and get you all upset. Don’t take any chances on the road today. Good budgeting will help in keeping the expenditure under control. Juggling more than one job on the professional front cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Day proves favourable for those looking for an ideal bride or groom.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): There may be some relief for those touring excessively of late. Some of you may be in the process of giving final touches to a new house. Whatever you have saved up till now will serve you well and contribute towards your comfort. Health-wise you are not likely to face any problems. Availing a wise investment opportunity is likely to give good returns in the near future. You may not be able to impress superiors by your performance on the professional front. Family members will extend help to lessen your burden on the home front.

Love Focus: Love generally doesn’t happen by itself, you have to make it happen!

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A short vacation cannot be ruled out for some as you may mix business with pleasure. Your plans to acquire property will move along smoothly. It is best to avoid crowded places if you want to retain good health. Bonhomie prevails on the home front as you keep your interfering nature in check. A game of one-upmanship may ensue on the social front and you can be the loser! Finding focus on the professional or academic front will be difficult and can affect you adversely.

Love Focus: Your initiative on the romantic front will work wonders!

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19):

Good mood of spouse is likely to brighten the domestic front. A leisure drive will work wonders for those feeling out of sorts. Some of you may set out on a vacation and enjoy yourself. Not discharging a social obligation may show you in a bad light in front of others.

Eating right and a disciplined life will be the key to your good health. You will need to be judicious in your spending to balance the budget. A touring job may find you on the move, but you will enjoy the change.

Love Focus: Lover may need your company today.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 22, 24, 26

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You are likely to exercise your authority on professional front to defuse an ugly situation.

A family youngster is likely to be brought fully in focus. Travelling will provide a welcome break from the boring everyday routine. Those new to driving may need to remain extra vigilant today. You can take the initiative of organising something on the social front and enjoy it to the hilt! Care will be needed to maintain good health. Those you have been giving money to in good faith for investment purposes are likely to let you down.

Love Focus: Falling in love is not as easy as made out to be!

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

