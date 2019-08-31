Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for August 31, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You will need to keep up your exercise regimen to remain fit and energetic. Someone’s financial help may make buying a vehicle or a major household item a reality. Your way with words is likely to convince all those opposed to your ideas on the work front. You will need to be more responsive to the needs of spouse, if you want peace and harmony to prevail on the home front. Undertaking an official trip now is likely to save you a lot of hassles later. You may not be able to bring down the price of a property that you are interested in, despite efforts. Keeping good relationship with those you usually don’t see eye to eye with will be in your interest at this juncture.

Love Focus: An understanding can only be achieved in a relationship provided you delve deeper in actions and lesser in thoughts.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Pisces

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You can get down to implementing some changes on the home front. Socially, you remain very much in demand. A vacation is very much on the cards and will prove most thrilling. A property can be yours at a bargain price, if you act in a timely fashion. Someone may refuse to share expenditure and leave you saddled with the whole amount. Simply pulling up the socks will help get rid of this feeling. It may become difficult to ward off sickness, if you indulge in excesses.

Love Focus: If an evening out with lover is on your mind, plan it meticulously, as chances of things going wrong cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Settling down in a new house is indicated for some. You may have to explain your position at work for a mistake committed or something not done. Don’t trust your money with anyone, even if they are close. Something performed competently at work is likely to get you a pat on the back. Keeping open your option to undertake a journey will be a step in the right direction. A child becomes a source of great pride.

Love Focus: Stagnation may start to creep into your love life, so do something about it.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): An opportunity to impress those who matter on the professional front can materialize today. You will do what needs to be done on the family front. Some untoward incident cannot be ruled out on the road, so be careful. Taking a step nearer to acquiring property is possible for some. Difficulties faced on the academic front are likely to be overcome. Some of you can feel mentally stressed. Keep up the bogey of financial crisis just to prevent wasteful expenditure.

Love Focus: You may remain on your ego trip during a romantic evening out.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23): At work, you will have to give the devil its due, whether you like it or not, if you want to have smooth sailing! Efforts on the health front promise to pay rich dividends. An outstanding amount may be released soon. Your efforts will help ease out the problems of someone close in the family. Taking too many breaks in a journey by road is likely to delay you. Don’t rely on selective study to do well in academics, as there are surprises galore that can unsettle you. A property issue is certain to be decided in your favour.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you may decide to get dictated by the heart, rather than the mind and have a great time!

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Those planning a vacation are in for an enjoyable time. Someone may throw a spanner in your works with regard to property. Comparing notes on the academic front will be important to get a fair idea of where you stand. A skin or joint problem will get hundred percent cured, as you are in no mood to let up on its treatment. Delegating some of the tasks to others may become possible and ease the burden on you at work. You may not take kindly to a family member on a splurging spree. Don’t go for overkill on the financial front, as you can burn your fingers.

Love Focus: Finding someone who shares your interests and thoughts will prove a blessing in disguise on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Your willingness to take on even the toughest job at work will keep you on the right side of superiors. Maintaining an active life will do your health a whale of a good. It is best to start saving now, as it may become difficult later. A heated exchange with someone on the social or family front cannot be ruled out. A property issue threatens to become a bone of contention with someone close. You could not have asked for a better day! Postponing a journey is possible, as you may not be in the mood for it.

Love Focus: Those in love may contemplate taking their romance to the next level.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Luck favours those buying or selling property. Someone on the social front may make you seethe with impotent rage. Keeping a control over diet is important and will not prove difficult for you. Homemakers are likely to come into their element to make home a happy place. A pilgrimage may materialize for some. You will have the money to splurge on yourself. You may have to explain your position at work for a mistake committed or something not done.

Love Focus: At times you crave to spend time alone with lover and today may be that day, so enjoy!

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A big achievement on the professional front is on the cards and promises to get you on to the forefront. Adding to the wealth will not be too difficult as profits from various sources accrue. Hitching a ride with someone will save a lot of hassle. Don’t be hasty in matters pertaining to property. Your initiative on the social front is likely to be appreciated by all.

Don’t think your suggestions will be taken unquestioningly by others on the home front, as others have a say in the matters too.

Love Focus: You may decide not to give in to the attitude of lover today.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 27, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A prime property may come into your name. You can be pressured by your peer group to participate in something, which you really don’t want to. You may shake out of your lethargy and seriously take up an exercise regimen. You are likely to plan out something with the family today. Much fun is in store for those setting out on a leisure trip. Not falling into the trap of property agents will help save a pretty packet. A blame game may ensue at work and upset you.

Love Focus: An old relationship may require nurturing, so do your best.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You are likely to shine like a bright star on the professional or academic front today. Sticking to routine will be the key to your good health. Keep your eyes and ears open while investing, as what is told may not be the whole truth. Some family issues may need to be nipped in the bud, before they get out of hand. Those who have been allotted a house or plot may find it difficult to pay up the balance amount. Assisting someone you don’t know will be a step towards expanding your social sphere. There is no point in undertaking a journey, if you are not sure of the end result.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you are likely to make the most of it today!

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Time is favourable as your real estate investments start giving handsome returns. Your image on the social front shines bright, as you remain at your helpful best. Remaining regular in your walks and jogs promises good health. Big money can come to you from a previous investment. Bad mood of spouse or a family member threatens to spoil the domestic atmosphere. Travel bug is likely to bite you, so start packing your bags!

You may not be too happy with the way things are turning out on the academic front, but don’t get disheartened.

Love Focus: Someone who likes you may try to express his or her love for you.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

