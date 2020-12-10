Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 10, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You can get into two minds regarding undertaking a journey, but will choose the right option. If help is what you need, you need not worry as assistance will be forthcoming. You will need to be careful with your money, as spending it on frivolous things cannot be ruled out. Health remains satisfactory, but you will need to guard against excesses. Parents or a family elder may not see eye to eye with you on something that you desperately want.

Love Focus: Love comes to you from an unexpected quarter and you will be able to make the most of it.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Overstraining on the exercise front cannot be ruled out for some. If there is any element of doubt in a contentious domestic issue, ask for some more time. A short break from the daily grind to someplace faraway is possible. Meeting someone you have not met in years is likely to delight you! Wisdom in spending and keeping your focus on minimising expenses will keep you in a financially healthy state. Professionals are likely to come across some profit making opportunities that can pave the way for a bright future.

Love Focus: Those in love may not be in talking terms today.

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Your performance on the academic front needs more focus than you are willing to give. You may not be able to turn an opportunity to your advantage, but persistence will pay. Things begin to look up on the financial front for some. Those out on a business tour are likely to return with some good news. Keeping good health may become an obsession with some. You may need to review a decision taken on the domestic front to make it more effective

Love Focus: Care and concern for each other promise to strengthen your loving bonds with spouse.

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You can have a choice of either spending the day with friends or calling on some relations. Travel will become easier and your sense of direction will be spot on target. If you are trying to handle something yourself, others will have no objections to it, so go right ahead. You may find yourself in a happy situation, as far as finances go. Those in the creative field can have a tough time in roping in clients. Maintaining fitness will come easy, as you go in for a lifestyle change.

Love Focus: Good understanding with partner will make for a pleasurable time together.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Many issues on the family front may not be to your liking. So instead of brooding, make it a point to discuss them with parents or a family elder. Your showing on the academic front may leave much to be desired. Your power of motivation promises to get many volunteers for a social cause. Your monetary condition remains satisfactory. Your advice may not be taken even in matters that are within your field of expertise. Keeping your diet under control and leading an active life will keep you healthy.

Love Focus: Talks about marriage with someone suitable are likely to gain momentum.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Pisces

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Time management on the academic front assumes great importance for you now. Encouragement and concern of your well wishers will help you tide over a personal problem. You will manage to get out of the red on the financial front. You can get alarmed with the slow pace of progress on the work front. You will manage to keep a step ahead of getting unwell! An opportunity for meeting a distant relative may come to you and should not be missed.

Love Focus: Those in a long-term relationship may plan to bring it to its logical conclusion by exchanging vows!

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23): You can get into two minds regarding undertaking a journey, but will choose the right option. You may feel good about something you have achieved in your personal capacity. Academic front may not paint a rosy picture, but don’t give up the ship yet. A loan given to someone may be returned. Domestic commitments can temporarily put profession on hold. Some of you can take up an outdoor sport just to remain fit. You can be given more than your fair share of responsibilities at home.

Love Focus: With initial attraction ebbing, your romantic relationship would need to plug in some new spark again.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A ceremony or celebration at home can keep you in an excited state of mind. Seriousness will be the key to your faring well on the academic front. Things begin to look up on the financial front for some. Offering a good incentive will be important in attracting the right skill set. Poor physical fitness may compel some to continue an exercise regimen and eat right.

Love Focus: Differences on the love front should be addressed on a priority.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Organising something at home cannot be ruled out for some. Those studying will need to keep pace with what is being taught in class in order not to lag behind. Your helpful attitude will get you instant popularity on the social front. Returns from a property given on rent are likely to add to your wealth. An urgent and important job can be badly handled, if you are not careful enough. You may find daily workout a lot easier than handling daily health lectures from spouse!

Love Focus: You will manage to plan an exclusive evening out with lover today.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 27, 29

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Family will be loving and caring, and cater to your needs. You may have to keep an eye on the academic progress of a family youngster. Handling a contentious issue seems a tall order, but you will manage it somehow. Becoming a bit frugal on the financial front will not be a bad idea and you will be able to do it too! At work, you will need to show your colleagues a better and efficient way of handling a task to increase productivity. Don’t take unnecessary risks where health is concerned.

Love Focus: Spouse will be loving and caring, as you get closer than ever before.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A talented family member is likely to do you proud. Some additions and alterations to an existing property may be initiated. Don’t let your focus waver on the professional or academic front as you are likely to miss something important. You are likely to meet many important people in a social gathering today. An additional income that you are banking on may take some more time to come. Those in important positions will hold sway over all the important decisions. Health remains satisfactory, but you will need to guard against excesses.

Love Focus: Those having an affair on the sly are likely to find the day most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Only a few extra hours of concerted effort are likely to bring some students at par with others. It will be in your interest to improve the relations with someone you remain daggers drawn. Plans to enhance wealth will succeed and increase your financial strength. Honours and awards can come your way in appreciation of your performance at work. You will take positive steps to keep fit and healthy. You may host a party at home for your near and dear ones, so expect the home front to turn joyous.

Love Focus: Spouse or lover will get adequate time to exchange sweet nothings on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 9, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

